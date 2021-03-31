Kim Kardashian Dating CNN’s Van Jones After Divorce Filing?

Many reality TV show fans consider the Kardashians their guilty pleasure. Tabloids know this and love fueling phony rumors, especially when they concern Kim Kardashian’s love life. Here are a few that Gossip Cop has already cleared up in 2021.

Dating Before Divorce

Before the second oldest Kardashian sister and Kanye West officially announced their pending divorce, In Touch purported that Kardashian was getting a head start and already dating. The story claimed that Kardashian and West’s six-year marriage reached the point of no return amongst other rumors of infidelity, money grabs, and kid concerns. One of the most common rumors to make headlines was that Kardashian was moving on from West with the American news and political commentator and lawyer, Van Jones. Their sources assured readers that “Van is a much better fit than Kanye and could be the one.” Kardashian’s rep assured us that there was no truth to this premature dating drama.

Another tabloid, In Touch, suggested Kardashian was already interested in new love interests, specifically Van Jones, and that she was hardly devastated about ending her six-year marriage. According to the publication, West sucked all the energy from Kardashian during their relationship, so now that she feels free, she wants to dabble in the dating game after this third failed marriage. This narrative seems more like poking fun at the reality star for her rocky relationships than reporting what’s really happening. However, it’s not surprising they ran this story, considering they’ve run headlines before alleging Kardashian already divorced West in 2019 for moving to Chicago and that she was leaving him right after the birth of their fourth child. The stories were a little preemptive back then and obviously based in bogus.

Moving On From Kayne and Onto Van Jones

Life & Style eagerly exclaimed that Kardashian isn’t sullenly mourning the end of her marriage at home. Rather, “she’s single and ready to mingle.” Specifically with Jones, it asks us to believe. Looks like this tabloid morphed the narrative of In Touch highlighted above when one of their insiders claimed, “Kim and Van have major chemistry. They talk on the phone all the time. Van is a much better fit than Kanye.” Again, back in February, these were hasty rumors that a rep for Kardashian forcefully denied. A story as juicy as this one warrants more details, which the tabloid doesn’t provide.

Amidst all the dating rumors, National Enquirer took it upon themselves to reverse the narrative, suggesting that Kardashian was too radioactive to find love after splitting from West. The outlet reported that the dating pool was running dry for the mom of four as A-list actors and musicians she hoped to attract denied her. Apparently, her bizarre lifestyle is much too complicated for potential suitors, the story alleges. What’s more, a source said, “Kardashian has been told that even one date with her could make a guy feel like he’s running away and joining the circus.” It concludes by mentioning that her chaotic love life haunts many romantic interests of hers and that anyone who dates the star will surely be mentioned in a West song. If radioactive and circus talk aren’t absurd enough, nothing is. Let’s give the outlet props though- they really took a leap with this headline. Only, it backfired, because this story is more contaminated than she will ever be.

In time, I’m sure we’ll all discover if and when Kardashian decides to date again, and Gossip Cop will eagerly be here to report on the real action.

