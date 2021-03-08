Kim Kardashian Dating Again, Throwing ‘Divorce Party,’ And Seeking Full Custody After Split With Kanye West?

Tabloids have speculated about a Kim Kardashian and Kanye West divorcing for years now. Now that it’s actually happening, they are having a field day with speculative stories and wild claims. Here are some wild stories Gossip Cop has investigated about the aftermath of Kardashian and West’s divorce.

Kim Kardashian ‘Excited,’ Dating Van Jones

According to In Touch, Kardashian was excited to be single and was already pursuing CNN analyst Van Jones. While West “sucked all the energy” out of her, Jones was “the opposite of Kanye,” a source said. “Van is mature, a mentor to Kim in her legal career, and he’s helping her grow, unlike Kanye who dragged her down.” A rep for Kardashian denied that she and Jones were dating. They’re just acquaintances who share the same passion for prison reform, but nothing romantic is going on.

The Kardashians Throwing A ‘Divorce Party’

Heat claimed that Kardashian “decided to commemorate the [divorce] by throwing one almighty party.” The winter had been “an emotional horror show for Kim,” and a divorce bash would be a great way to let off steam. The Temptation star was “looking at hiring out a luxury resort, quite possibly a private island, where she can drink cocktails and dance.” The family was even “filming everything for her new reality show.”

Ignoring the fact that Kardashian can dance and drink at home, Kim Kardashian did not throw any similar divorce bashes for her other divorces. Considering the weeks of planning that went into her 40th birthday party, suddenly jetting off did not appear to be in the cards. No such party ever happened, so the story was false.

Using Kanye West’s Health Against Him

In a rather disgraceful story, Woman’s Day claimed that Kim Kardashian was going to use Kanye West’s “history of mental illness” to try and win full custody of their children. Insiders said West’s “refusal to take medication makes it fairly open and shut for a judge to give her full custody.” This would put Kardashian “in total control of how this will play out — certainly if Kanye ever wants to have decent access to the kids.” TMZ, a more reputable source than the one in question, reported that West’s mental health would have no bearing on the custody agreement. Since the two are agreeing to split custody, it’s obvious to Gossip Cop that this story was totally made-up.

Since the divorce was officially filed, it’s been surprisingly amicable so far. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West look like they will hopefully avoid a lengthy custody battle, and the two had a prenuptial agreement that they’re not contesting. While everything appears to be going smoothly, tabloids continue to report the exact opposite.

