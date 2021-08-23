Kim Kardashian Calling Off Divorce From Kanye West, Reuniting Six Months After Split?

Gossip Cop

Is Kim Kardashian already calling off her divorce from Kanye West? One tabloid reports that after only six months of separation, the TV reality star and rapper are mending their relationship. Gossip Cop investigates this hot rumor. 

Ready To Make Things Work? 

According to a recent bust from Life & Style, Kardashian and West are in the process of repairing the damages to their relationship. In fact, one insider close to the situation states the two are “getting along really well. So well that speculation among friends is that they’ve called off their divorce.” The primary reason for this speculation is that Kardashian has been spotted supporting West at his recent concerts in Atlanta.

West teased fans with his latest studio album, Donda, at a couple of listening events in late July. At both concerts, Kardashian was in the audience, proudly supporting the rapper. Kim Kardashian was also sporting outfits that suspiciously matched those of her estranged husband. 

During a recent episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian opened up to fans about her split from Kanye West after seven years of marriage. Kardashian admitted that West “should have a wife that supports his every move and travels with him.” After looking at all the pieces, it appears that Kardashian and West are taking steps to mend their marriage, the outlet concludes. 

What’s Kim Kardashian And Kanye West’s Status? 

Although Kim Kardashian has been seen supporting Kanye West at his concerts, the rumors of the couple getting back together are simply speculation. One reason the two are keeping their relationship civil is primarily due to the four kids they share together. Kardashian herself says that she and West “have an amazing co-parenting relationship.” 

Another reason to dismiss this story is Life & Style‘s reputation for being notoriously unreliable, especially when covering stories on Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. In 2019, the magazine claimed that Kardashian was abruptly leaving West and taking the kids because he was too focused on his career. We quickly proved this story was simply not true after reaching out to a rep of West’s. 

The same tabloid also falsely reported that West was demanding over $50 million worth of gifted jewelry from Kardashian after their divorce. We revealed the truth on the matter in an investigation of our own. Kardashian and West had an amicable divorce, despite what tabloids are attempting to prove. 

Gossip Cop is accustomed to debunking false news coverage on West and Kardashian. Whether it’s the rekindling of their marriage or the idea that West disowned his youngest children, it’s clear the tabloids are grasping at straws to create a headline. 

