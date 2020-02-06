Kim Kardashian Getting Butt Insured For $100 Million?

Truth rating: 0

By Laura Broman |

Is Kim Kardashian really insuring her butt for $100 million? That story is being pushed by a tabloid this week, but that certainly doesn’t mean it’s true. Gossip Cop has looked into the rumor and found it false.

In an article that contains more bad puns and wordplay than factual information, the Globe claims Kardashian, anxious to protect her valuable “ample assets,” is insuring her backside for the shocking sum of $100 million. As evidence for this ridiculous theory, the magazine cites a mysterious source who says, “Kim takes credit for starting the booty craze, and she’d like to supplement lost income in case her prized asset stops being her moneymaker.”

The article is, frankly, laughable. What does this supposed “snitch” mean by “lost income?” Kardashian is certainly well-known for her body, and her curvy silhouette is a major part of her image. But her butt isn’t actively making her money. Most recently, Kardashian has made her living from her family’s television show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, as well as her various shapewear and cosmetics brands.

Additionally, a rep for Kardashian denies the tabloid’s claim, despite what the anonymous tipster says. There’s just no story here. It is, perhaps, a hazard of Kardashian’s status as a curvy icon that she has to constantly field bogus rumors and cruel judgments about her body. In an interview with the WSJ Magazine last July, Kardashian shut down rumors that she had ribs removed to fit into her 2019 Met Gala outfit. In the same interview, the reality star remembered the harsh media scrutiny she underwent after she gained weight during pregnancy. “It broke my soul for a while,” she said.

Gossip Cop has debunked plenty of rumors relating to Kardashian’s body in the past. A January 2018 issue of Star also pushed a “rib removal” rumor, claiming Kardashian underwent the surgery on her unending “quest for perfection.” In August of that year, the same magazine alleged that Kardashian had become anorexic as a coping mechanism for her unstable marriage to Kanye West. Gossip Cop busted both of those phony stories.

Think what you will about Kardashian, her career, her style, her body – but don’t believe everything you hear. Some stories are just so ridiculous and illogical that they basically debunk themselves. Kardashian didn’t have a rib surgically removed, and she isn’t insuring her backside for a full quarter of her net worth. This is all just leery tabloid nonsense, as per usual.