Kim Kardashian And Kanye West's Marriage 'Hanging By A Thread'?

Is Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s marriage hanging by the thread? A tabloid is claiming the spouses aren’t doing well. Gossip Cop can set the record straight.
According to Star, despite Kim Kardashian’s sweet message to her husband, Kanye West, on his birthday, the tabloid claims the reality star and rapper’s marriage is hanging by the thread. The outlet maintains Kardashian is “secretly” fuming that she’s facing the demise of her third marriage. “Kim and Kanye are trying to keep up a good front and feed into the divorce rumors, But the truth is, they’re living separate lives,” a so-called source tells the magazine.
The publication alleges the current lockdown is what caused the duo to have problems. The supposed source claims while at their home in Calabasas, California, “Kanye would just lounge around or disappear into the studio for days, and Kim was furious that she had to look after the kids by herself.” The outlet adds West took the couple’s four children to their Wyoming ranch for a “supposed break for Kim” but it was a way to escape the arguing and madness at home.” “Kanye’s been going back a lot more than people think. He’ll stay a week or two, come back to L.A. for a few days, then bolt again when he needs another time out,” the source continues.
The supposed insider further contends the reality-star is fed up with her husband's absence and the couple has been “quietly” arranging to part ways. The source claims the married couple is “considering Kanye moving to Wyoming full-time and splitting the kids.” The story ends with the alleged insider stating a divorce could turn nasty for Kardashian. “She’d be well within her rights to fight for more, and since there seems to be no custody clause, that could be a nightmare as well. Still, they can’t go on like this, something has got to give,” conclude the dubious source.
Honestly, we’re a bit tired of this recycled narrative that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s marriage is “doomed.” If the spouses are living separately, why did Kardashian post a photo of herself with West and their children in Wyoming? It doesn’t add up. Also, the outlet tried to downplay Kardashian’s birthday post to her husband which in all honesty is insulting. Additionally, Star has repeatedly tried to create some sore of drama between Kardashian and West.
One month ago, Gossip Cop busted the unreliable outlet for alleging Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were having a “trial separation.” The magazine once again used the Wyoming property as evidence the two weren’t living together during this current pandemic. Earlier this year, we exposed the publication for incorrectly stating Kardashian was going to divorce West if he didn’t check himself into a psych ward. Not only were these stories ridiculous, but they were also distasteful and showed the tabloid’s unreliability and lack of originality.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.