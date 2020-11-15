Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Planning ‘Secret Divorce Showdown’?

Is Kim Kardashian in the midst of planning to divorce Kanye West? That’s the claim in a new tabloid report. Gossip Cop investigates.
Ever since Kanye West announced his candidacy for president, and following his, let’s be honest, bizarre campaign rallies, there have been tabloid reports claiming a divorce is imminent. The latest article comes from the unreliable National Enquirer. In the the article, the outlet alleges that Kardashian and West are “planning a secret divorce summit” to work out the details of a possible divorce, though, it doesn’t say a split is assured. A so-called “insider” says,
Kim wants to set real guidelines for saving he marriage and — if she can’t manage that — outline what their divorce will look like.
The timing of this supposed summit comes on the heels of Kardashians lavish, and somewhat controversial, 40th birthday bash in the South Pacific. According to the tabloid’s source, “She didn’t want anything to spoil [the party].” The “insider” goes on to say it was West’s gift to her, a hologram of her late father, Robert Kardashian, that gave her pause as well. “She was beyond touched by the gesture, even if her fans and a lot of her friends thought it was creepy,” claims the source adding, “It’s made her want to find a way to make the marriage work”
Let’s pause for a second here. If Kim Kardashian wants to find a way to make it work, why in the world would she be outline “what a divorce would look like”? That makes no sense, right? Divorce would be the last option in a situation like this and laying out plans for one is essentially making it the first option. In real life, married couples don’t plan divorces, they simply happen when their marriages becomes untenable.
Once you question that piece of the story, you realize there is nothing to the report. Is it unreasonable to assume that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have had a tough year? Not at all. West’s very public emotional breakdowns must have affected things between them, but at no point throughout these last trying months has Kardashian wavered, even for a moment, except in the pages of gossip tabloids.
Kardashian has repeatedly supported her husband publicly, and she was obviously overwhelmed by his over-the-top birthday present. What can you give a girl that has everything? A sweet memory of her father who died when she was a teenager is a pretty amazing thing to do. It doesn’t matter what the fans think of it, it was clearly a very thoughtful gift. There is no actual evidence that the couple is divorcing, or planning a divorce, or planning to plan a divorce. This is just another example of the Enquirer inventing extra drama where none is needed.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.