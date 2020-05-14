Kim Kardashian And Kanye West In Trial Separation?

Truth rating: 1

By Elyse Johnson |

Are Kim Kardashian and Kanye West having a trial separation? A tabloid is claiming the couple isn’t having the best time in quarantine. Gossip Cop has looked into the story and here’s what we found out.

On the latest cover of Star, the tabloid claims the couple is in a “trial separation.” The accompanying article alleges that on the heels of West and Kardashian’s sixth wedding anniversary, the reality star is having problems “keeping up” with her husband and the “cracks” in their long-distance marriage are resurfacing. The tabloid insists that even though there is a lockdown happening, the couple is going their separate ways. “Kanye wants to be anywhere but L.A. with Kim,” a so-called industry insider tells the magazine.

The alleged insider continues, “It’s no secret they’ve been having problems. First, it was the gospel album he took months to finish, then Chicago, where he needed to reclaim his roots by buying his childhood home. Now it’s Wyoming.” The magazine asserts in the midst of all of this Kardashian has been “holed up” in Hollywood Hills hard at work. “She spends 20 hours a week on her law studies. Plus, she’s got Keeping Up with The Kardashians and other business ventures too,” the unnamed source purports.

The alleged tipster goes on to say at this point Kardashian is “fed up” with trying to connect with her “mercurial” husband which is what led to a trial separation. “Kim’s gotten used to Kanye’s flighty behavior and doesn’t even put up a fight anymore. They just check in from time to time,” the supposed source states. The story concludes with the unnamed insider claiming, “They used to be so cute together. Intimacy has been gone for a long time.”

While there have been whispers of Kardashian and West supposedly arguing during the current epidemic and West did take their children to Wyoming to give his wife a break; the two aren’t separated. Just a few days ago, Kardashian posted a photo of West at home with their two daughters, North and Chicago, on her Instagram page. Before that, the reality star posted a throwback picture of herself and West.

In January 2019, Gossip Cop busted the unreliable tabloid for falsely claiming Kardashian was going to divorce West if he didn’t check himself into a psych ward. While the magazine asserted Kardashian wanted the rapper to “take his meds and enter a hospital,” Gossip Cop checked with several people who are close to the couple and confirmed the story wasn’t true.

Also, Gossip Cop already corrected a similar story from Star’s sister publication, Life & Style, earlier this month. That phony report claimed West leaving Kardashian and moving to Wyoming with the couple’s four children. Obviously, they didn’t move to the Cowboy State and returned back to LA after spending time at their ranch. Trusting the tabloids for any insight into the couple’s marriage is sketchy at best.

