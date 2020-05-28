Kim Kardashian And Kanye West In Marriage Counseling Via Zoom?

Are Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attending marriage counseling via Zoom? A tabloid claims the couple is trying to save their marriage, virtually. Gossip Cop can set the record straight.
“Zoom Therapy For KimYe” reads the title in a recent article by Heat. The tabloid claims the current epidemic has been “hell” for the couple and now the spouses are desperately seeking professional help in an attempt to avoid divorce. “They’re both in an agreement that things need to change, but both of them feel like the wounded and unheard party,” a so-called insider tells the publication.
The alleged insider continued, “That’s why they’ve reluctantly called in a professional, neither of them wants a divorce, but this whole lockdown period has been hell and they’re both frustrated.” The outlet maintains the couple’s four children: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, are the driving factor in the couple’s decision to seek help for their marriage.
“Kim is very clear that she will do everything to avoid divorce. She loves Kanye very much and the idea of raising their kids in a broken home is her worst nightmare. But she’s not willing to live in a house filled with tension, so she called in an expert, so she’s calling in an expert to help them seem like a no brainer,” the dubious insider added. The story concludes with the unnamed source claiming the couple will be given homework by their therapist. “It’s a painful scenario, but hopefully one that will save their marriage,” the anonymous tipster states.
While there’s a possibility the two could be attending therapy sessions online, we highly doubt it. The pair just celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary. In commemoration for their anniversary, Kardashian shared a sweet throwback picture of herself with West. The prolific social media user has posted a few photos of the family together throughout the lockdown. Additionally, it's impossible to trust this outlet, as it has often been wrong in the past when reporting on Kanye West and Kim Kardashian.
In January 2018, Gossip Cop debunked the magazine for falsely claiming Caitlyn Jenner was looking to have a baby via surrogate and wanted to use the same woman that gave birth to Kardashian’s third child. The bogus story alleged Jenner was looking to become a “mom” after being a dad for many years, however, Gossip Cop exclusively learned the story was inaccurate. More than two years later, it's plain to see how absurd that claim was.
Heat was busted by Gossip Cop again for incorrectly stating Kardashian was trying to win over Megan Markle by sending her a baby gift. A supposed insider told the outlet the reality star was doing her best to “seal her long-held ambition” to make the Duchess of Sussex her friend. Gossip Cop checked in with a source close to the situation who assured us the story false. This silly tabloid has no insight into Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's private lives, which makes this current story very hard to believe.
Given Heat’s track record and the fact that other tabloids tried to insinuate similar accounts, we’re going to dismiss this latest tale about Kim Kardashian and Kanye West trying to save their marriage.
Gossip Cop believes there to be elements of truth, but the story is ultimately misleading.