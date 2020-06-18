Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Going Through Trial Separation?

Are Kim Kardashian and Kanye West having a trial separation? One tabloid this week says so. Gossip Cop looked into the rumor.
According to the latest issue of Heat, Kardashian and West have begun living apart as a means of healing their relationship. Underneath a photo of West apparently looking “glum” last week, the magazine reports that the rapper has been “grumpy and uncooperative,” leading Kardashian to tell him to return to their Wyoming ranch and “do some serious thinking about what he wants” after feeling he’s not committed enough to being a father. “The truth is, they’re both enjoying the break and that’s not a good sign at all,” a shady source adds.
“Neither of them wants a divorce,” the supposed insider continues, “but they can’t seem to function around each other these days without bickering and wanting space from each other.” Despite these issues, the tabloid says, the separated spouses are still in frequent contact. “They’ll check in with each other several times a day.” Kardashian is allegedly hopeful that some of their issues are simply due to the stress of the coronavirus pandemic, but “everyone” supposedly believes that “it’s going to take a whole lot more than that” for their marriage “to be fully back on solid ground again.”
It’s undoubtedly true that the global health crisis has been tough to some degree for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, as it has been for all of us. But looking into this story, Gossip Cop has determined it to be a fabrication. First, that photo of West supposedly looking glum was snapped by paparazzi back in February, and not “last week” as the tabloid states.
If that’s not enough of a red flag, consider that the entire West family, along with many members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, appear to be spending time at that Wyoming ranch. Just yesterday, the family celebrated eldest child North’s 7th birthday there, so West obviously couldn’t go there to be separated from his wife. This whole story is full of made-up assumptions and inaccuracies.
Heat, we should note, has unsuccessfully tried to push this phony rumor before. In 2018, the magazine claimed that West and Kardashian were faking a happy relationship. One anonymous source said that “the tension was so bad” between the power couple on a trip to Miami that “onlookers accused the pair of having an ‘obvious showmance.’” In response, Gossip Cop pointed out that Kardashian had been very open in the past about issues she and West have had, so there’d be no point to faking anything. They appeared to be doing pretty well together regardless.
Another phony article the tabloid published in 2018 insisted that Kim Kardashian would be running for president, either in 2020 or 2024. The article was obviously inspired by the reality star’s recent foray into politics and advocacy, which she continues to do today. Kardashian herself had shut down those rumors herself, at one point saying, “People have been asking me, ‘Are you getting into politics?’ Like no. I’m still doing me.”
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.