Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

Rande Gerber on the left, standing with Cindy Crawford who's wearing a red dress. News Report: Cindy Crawford’s Marriage In Trouble After Husband Spotted Not Wearing Ring

Are Cindy Crawford and Rande Geber having marital issues? A tabloid claims the longtime spouses’ relationship could be in major trouble. Gossip Cop investigates the story. According to Woman’s Day, there is “trouble in paradise” for Crawford and Gerber. The spouses, who have been married for about 23 years, are raising eyebrows after Gerber was […]

 by Elyse Johnson
Halle Berry smiling in a black leather outfit News Halle Berry Shows Off Her Legs In Pantsless Post

Halle Berry is no stranger to baring her life on Instagram, and that goes for her legs, too! The actress posted a casual snap on her page of her catching some rays dressed in nothing but a purple and black top and heels. The actress shared the photo, which shows her in Kat Maconie heels […]

 by Griffin Matis
Kim Kardashian in a black dress with her hair up News Kim Kardashian Already Has Her First Celebrity Suitor After Divorce Filing

It didn't take long for Kim Kardashian to get propositions from overly optimistic Twitter users, but a fellow celebrity is shooting his shot.

 by Griffin Matis
Colin Jost, in a gray suit, stands with Scarlett Johansson, in a silver dress Celebrities Reports Say Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost’s Surprise Wedding Was Almost Called Off

There have been scores of rumors about Scarlett Johansson and her new husband Colin Jost over the past year. Tabloids have reported problems in their relationship that began long before the two tied the knot late last fall. Gossip Cop investigated the rumors to determine if the couple was in as much trouble as the […]

 by Brianna Morton
News

Kim Kardashian Already Has Her First Celebrity Suitor After Divorce Filing

G
Griffin Matis
4:01 pm, February 22, 2021
Kim Kardashian in a black dress with her hair up
(Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com)

Kim Kardashian officially filed for divorce from Kanye West after months of speculation that the two had split. The divorce seems like it’ll be a quick one, as it’s been reported that both stars consider it an amicable split and neither will contest their prenup. It didn’t take long for Kardashian to get countless propositions from overly optimistic Twitter users and Instagram commenters, but she seems to have gotten her first public shoutout from a fellow celebrity.

Nicholas Braun, the Emmy-nominated Succession actor, posted a humorous video on his Instagram jokingly shooting his shot for a date with Kim Kardashian. The actor opened the three-minute video by saying that the divorce news was “bumming” him out and that it “hurts to think about how they’re feeling and how she’s feeling.”

Braun, acting distraught in a chic turtleneck and clear glasses, wonders aloud if Kardashian would be willing to meet a new guy, “one who could make you laugh a little bit or make you feel small because he’s so tall.”

The 6’6″ star’s hypothetical conversation with Kim Kardashian about how she’s dealing with the separation and divorce is something that we’re sure countless others have been wondering, so it’s nice to see someone as eloquent as Braun explain it. Lili Reinhart and Hilary Duff rooted for the actor in the comments, with Reinhart writing, “Give her a little time… she’ll come around.”

We would note that at 5’2″, Kim Kardashian should be able to feel small next to most stars, so maybe Braun doesn’t have quite as much of an edge as he thinks. He does seem to have the humor aspect locked down at least.

Kardashian’s already been falsely connected with CNN’s Van Jones in the tabloids, so we wouldn’t be surprised if we see Braun’s joke pop up in further speculation about who she’ll date next.

More News From Gossip Cop

Steve Harvey’s NBC Revenge, FCC Complaints, And Possible Retirement

Report: Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell Feel ‘Disgusted’ And ‘Betrayed’ By Kate, Oliver Hudson

Worries Jennifer Lawrence Could Be ‘Permanently Disfigured’ After On-Set Accident?

Michelle Obama Getting ‘$1 Million Makeover’ To Save Marriage?

7 Celeb-Loved Brands That Are Actually Affordable

  • G Griffin Matis

    Griffin Matis is perpetually looking for the next investigation, especially if it involves tracking down photos or calling out deceptive writing. When he’s off-duty, he’s usually focused on something nerdy, like writing about what animal Leonardo DiCaprio would be in Animal Crossing.

  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.