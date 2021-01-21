Kim Kardashian 'Already Dating' Amid Divorce Rumors?

The Drama Following Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's Impending Divorce

If she chooses to go through with it, this will be the third divorce for Kim Kardashian as the beauty mogul considers ending her six-year marriage to Kanye West. According to In Touch, Kardashian and West’s “marriage has finally reached the point of no return,” and the pair “spent the holiday apart with Kardashian contacting a divorce lawyer.” The magazine states the spouses' split has been complicated with rumors of infidelity, money grabs, and concerns over their four kids. Many may remember the hip-hop artist's outlandish rant he made on Twitter and his unsuccessful presidential run.