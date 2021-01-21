Lebron James' Net Worth And What He Spends His Fortune On Celebrities Lebron James' Net Worth And What He Spends His Fortune On
Kim Kardashian 'Already Dating' Amid Divorce Rumors?

Kanye West looks down at Kim Kardashian as they pose against a gray background
(vasilis asvestas/Shutterstock.com)

Following the revelation that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are seriously considering ending their marriage, a new rumor insists that Kardashian has already moved on. A tabloid claims the reality star has dating again amid her divorce drama. Gossip Cop investigates the story.

The Drama Following Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's Impending Divorce

If she chooses to go through with it, this will be the third divorce for Kim Kardashian as the beauty mogul considers ending her six-year marriage to Kanye West. According to In Touch, Kardashian and West’s “marriage has finally reached the point of no return,” and the pair “spent the holiday apart with Kardashian contacting a divorce lawyer.” The magazine states the spouses' split has been complicated with rumors of infidelity, money grabs, and concerns over their four kids. Many may remember the hip-hop artist's outlandish rant he made on Twitter and his unsuccessful presidential run.

Cheating, Lies, & Money Problems

West was also accused of cheating on his wife with popular Youtuber, Jeffree Star. While Star has denied these allegations, it’s now being purported that the Keeping Up with The Kardashians star is secretly seeing CNN political analyst, Van Jones. The publication contends Kardashian and Jones have known each other for years. Though fans have been encouraging this hookup on social media, an insider claims it could already be in the works.

Is Van Jones 'The One' For Kim?

“Kim and Van have major chemistry. They talk on the phone all the time,” the informant tattles. The source adds, “Van is a much better fit than Kanye. We all want to see her happy again, and he could be ‘the one.’ The outlet claims even a former employee agrees Jones and Kardashian would make a great couple.

Kim Kardashian Isn't Dating Anyone Right Now

The truth is, we don’t really know what’s going with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s unfortunate split. But, we do know that the reality star isn’t dating anyone. Gossip Cop clarified a similar report from Woman’s Day that asserted Kardashian and Jones were reportedly dating. However, a rep for Kardashian said there was “no truth” to the report. Though reports have come out about Kardashian and West’s impending split for quite some time, it’s still premature to assume cheating or money issues is what led to the spouses calling it quits.

Plus, In Touch isn’t the most reliable source, as Gossip Cop has corrected the tabloid before. In 2019, the magazine claimed Kris Jenner forbid Kim Kardashian to move to Wyoming with her children. The publication also asserted Kardashian was divorcing Kanye West after the birth of their fourth child, Psalm. Sure, the couple has recently discussed ending their relationship, but at the time, these reports weren’t accurate, which Gossip Cop had no trouble clarifying.

Our Verdict

Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.

