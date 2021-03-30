Kim Kardashian Adopting A Child Amid Divorce?

Has Kim Kardashian adopted a child without Kanye West? Nine months ago Gossip Cop confronted a story about the Kardashian brood expanding. A lot has happened in the intervening months, so we’re looking back on that story.

Kim Kardashian Won’t Be Denied

Last June, Heat claimed Kardashian was “dead set on adopting,” with or without Kanye West’s support. An insider said, “She’s done some research and wants to make it happen early 2021. There’s no real preference in terms of gender, she’s more interested in giving a home to a child in need. She told herself she’ll know once she starts visiting orphanages.” A source added that “if this marriage doesn’t work, Kim won’t let it break her,” and she would adopt a new child no matter what.

This story was both equal parts premature and made-up. Gossip Cop pointed out that West and Kardashian appeared to be doing fine at the time. The Robert Kardashian hologram was still months away, and there were loads of Instagram posts of the two together. Adopting a baby is always a possibility, but we still debunked the story.

They Did Break-Up… But No Baby

Winter now turns to spring in 2021, and Kim Kardashian has not adopted a new baby. With that deadline in the article now missed, we know this report was bogus all along. She did, however, file for divorce in January. The news wasn’t exactly shocking, and Kardashian’s been focusing on family.

Kardashian Rumors Abound

Not long after this story, Heat claimed Kardashian was keeping a secret divorce diary. Reporting on this would mean it’s not a secret, and the divorce was still months away at that point. We also debunked a story about West delivering an ultimatum, as he and Kardashian were still together and communicating until the end of the year.

Divorce Caused More Stories

The news of the divorce naturally led to a whole new fleet of Kardashian rumors. This very tabloid claimed Kardashian was going to throw a divorce party on a private island, but that didn’t happen. Tabloids immediately started saying Kardashian was already dating, or couldn’t find a date. We’ve seen stories about Kardashian trying for full custody, and others claiming joint custody is a bad thing.

Needless to say, there’s little decorum or consensus when it comes to stories about Kardashian and West. Through all of these rumors, Gossip Cop has yet to hear another peep about adoption. This was just one of many stories calling a West and Kardashian split prematurely, and time has proven it to be completely made-up.

