Kim Kardashian Added To Voice Cast Of New 'Paw Patrol' Movie

Reality-show maven Kim Kardashian is no stranger to TV, having spent nearly two decades in front of the Keeping Up With the Kardashian cameras. But now she’s headed to the big screen, where her voice will be taking center stage.
The 39-year-old superstar has been added to the cast of Paw Patrol, a new animated movie based on the popular Nickelodeon TV show. Kardashian took to Twitter to announce her new gig—and her kids couldn’t be more excited!
Kardashian will be joining a slew of A-list celebs, including Jimmy Kimmel, Tyler Perry, Randall Park, Dax Shepard, and Ian Armitage. Variety reports that the movie, which follows the adventures of a young boy and his pack of fearless search-and-rescue dogs, is slated for an August 2021 release and will be made remotely.
While there’s no word yet on which part Kardashian will be voicing, we can’t wait to hear her stretch her voice-acting chops!