Kim Cattrall Flees NYC To Avoid ‘Sex And The City’ Co-Stars Filming The Reboot?

Is Kim Cattrall fleeing New York City as the Sex and the City reboot begins filming without her? One tabloid insists Cattrall’s feud with her SATC castmates is chasing her out of the big apple. Gossip Cop investigates.

Kim Cattrall ‘Flees’ To Canada?

This week, the National Enquirer reports Kim Cattrall is getting out of New York City to avoid her old Sex and the City co-stars as they film the HBO reboot series, And Just Like That…, without her. It’s been rumored for years now that Cattrall has never been fond of her co-stars, specifically Sarah Jessica Parker, and their feud seemed to only worsen after the second SATC movie. Cattrall pumped the brakes years ago on a third SATC film by opting out completely. Then, after Cattrall lost a close family member in 2018, Parker took to social media to offer her condolences.

But Cattrall firmly rejected her sentiment, writing, “I don’t need your love or support at this tragic time @sarahjessicaparker,” adding, “Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now. Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven’t already) You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona.”

Then, it was announced that Parker, Kristin Davis, and Cynthia Nixon would reprise their roles in a 10-episode HBO reboot without Cattrall. The series has been filming in NYC, and the tabloid insists Cattrall’s recent move to her native Canada was inspired by the reboot. The magazine points to Cattrall’s recent comments about the country as evidence that she’s trying to get back to her roots — and away from her old rivals. “I’m coming home again,” Cattrall recently said about her move to Canada, “The mountains, the orcas, when I was a teenager I didn’t appreciate it. But now, they’re bringing me back.”

Kim Cattrall Leaves New York City Behind For Good?

First of all, this magazine ignores some important context. Cattrall has been living between NYC and her Vancouver home since she purchased it in 2014. Furthermore, Cattrall’s comment about her intention to spend more time in Canada was from September of last year, long before the SATC reboot ever began filming. Cattrall has been posting photos from her Canadian stomping grounds as far back as February of 2020, proving that her love of Vancouver has nothing to do with the SATC reboot.

Furthermore, it’s clear Cattrall isn’t done with NYC for good. Earlier this month, Cattrall posted a video from a park captioned “I [heart] NYC,” making it clear she isn’t being scared out of the city. It’s obvious from the lack of context that the tabloid was only trying to stir up drama from an old feud between Cattrall and her SATC costars. The reality is that Cattrall expressed her desire to be done with the character of Samantha Jones, and, from what we can tell, those involved with the project have respected her wishes. There’s simply no reason Cattrall would feel the need to “flee” NYC.

The Tabloid On ‘Sex And The City’

We wouldn’t trust anything the National Enquirer has to say about Sex and the City. Back in 2019, the magazine reported Cattrall had changed her mind and was on board with a third movie. Then, in 2020, the outlet claimed Sarah Jessica Parker was developing a third SATC film with Netflix. And more recently, the outlet alleged Parker was breaking out in hives from the stress of filming the HBO reboot. It’s obvious the Enquirer has no insight into the series or its stars.

