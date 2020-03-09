Kiernen Shipka Comes Clean About Her Relationship Status

Truth rating: 0

By Brianna Morton |

There’s a lot of speculation about who Kiernan Shipka is dating. The Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina star has been linked to a few handsome young men over the years, including her costars. Shipka came clean about what her priorities are when it comes to romance.

Shipka may play a teen witch torn between suitors, but in real life, the 20-year-old actress plays it cool when it comes to romance. Though she’s been rumored to be involved with several eligible bachelors, Shipka hasn’t officially acknowledged anyone as her boyfriend. Here’s a quick rundown on all her potential suitors:

Charlie Oldman

Son of actor Gary Oldman, Charlie Oldman was first romantically linked to Shipka in April 2019. The pair sparked rumors they were dating after they shared photos of themselves at Coachella to their respective Instagram pages.

Shipka and Charlie never officially copped to a relationship.

Christian Coppola

In summer 2019, Christian Coppola was added to the list of possible suitors for the second time. Coppola and Shipka first courted speculation after they attended Rome’s Fendi Show together in July. Over the next few months, they made frequent appearances in each other’s Instagram pages, including a photo Shipka posted on her birthday of her and Coppola snuggled up.

The caption is what fueled the online fervor even more, “i love you @ccopp.” Just like with Charlie, however, neither Coppola or Shipka have ever admitted to being in a relationship.

Gavin Leatherwood & Ross Lynch

The actors who play the two prongs of Shipka’s onscreen love triangle are also subject to romance rumors, which they and Shipka love to wink at in Instagram posts. They don’t seem to be anything more than friendly coworkers, however.

The Truth

Shipka has made it clear that she doesn’t really have time for dating at the moment. Her busy shooting schedule for Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina is to blame, she told Seventeen. “I’ll wrap on Saturday at 6 a.m., so I’m pretty much useless on Saturday. And then Sunday, I have to get all my stuff done for Monday.” Overall, she’s not too concerned about romance, she’s got something else that’s more important to her at the moment. “Occasionally, the cast can drive me out for a fun time, but work is my number one priority right now.”

Because Shipka is a very beautiful young woman, there will always be interest in her romantic life. Whether or not she has been romantically tangled with any of the young men mentioned in this article is her business and hers alone. It’s her choice to announce who she’s dating and until she does so, it’s safer to assume Shipka is simply enjoying the single life.