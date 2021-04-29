Kiefer Sutherland, Jason Patric Finally Talk About Julia Roberts Love Triangle In New Interview

Kiefer Sutherland and Jason Patric had a joint interview where they finally addressed their unfortunate love triangle with Julia Roberts that tore the two actors apart for almost two decades. Sutherland and Patric didn’t speak for years after Patric and Roberts ran off together on the eve of her wedding to Sutherland. Though Patric and Sutherland eventually reconciled, they’ve never talked about the day Patric ran off with Sutherland’s bride in public, until now.

How Jason Patric, Kiefer Sutherland’s Friendship Fell Apart

Long-time pals and one-time romantic rivals Jason Patric and Kiefer Sutherland have put their bad blood behind them and resumed their friendship after years of enduring a chilled relationship. The reason for the years of silence was actress Julia Roberts. Roberts and Sutherland were engaged to be married in 1991 but just hours before the two were supposed to get hitched, Roberts and Patric flew the coop and hopped on a plane to Ireland together.

Patric and Roberts then embarked on a short-lived love affair that soon fizzled out, due in no small part to the media’s obsession with the couple. It took over a decade for Patric and Sutherland to reconcile with each other, but clearly the men’s friendship runs deep. In an interview on the podcast Inside Of You With Michael Rosenbaum, the Lost Boys stars reminisced about that fateful day and the impact it had on their relationship.

Nearly 20 Years Passed Before They Spoke Again

The two couldn’t quite decide just how long it took after the disastrous almost-wedding, with Patric saying they “hadn’t seen each other for over 20 years,” though Sutherland quickly disagreed. The two eventually reached an agreement that they’d reunited sometime in the mid-2000s when they finally sat down and talked about the event that drove them apart.

Both Sutherland and Patric were hesitant to go into too much detail about what went on between them and Roberts since “she’s not here in this room,” Patric explained. He did note that a lot of the press that surrounded the scandal was “all bull[expletive].” Neither of the men seem to hold a grudge about the nearly 30-year-old event, with Sutherland commenting, “The truth where I’m coming from: you fall in love, you fall in love. There’s nothing you can do about that.”

Despite all the drama that interrupted their friendship, Patric and Sutherland are once again happy to be friends. “What lasted, after all, that was me and Kiefer as 35-year-buddies,” Patric said. It’s impressive how well the two were able to put the incident behind them, forgive each other, and fall right back into an easy friendship with one another.

