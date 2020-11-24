Why ‘Kid Nation’ Was Canceled After One Season

Others were disenchanted by the experience. Anjoy Ajodha, who was 12 during filming, says he didn't feel the kids were abused. "But it was definitely a lot more exploitative than I remember it being back then," he said in the AV Club report. "The thing is, we weren’t fully formed people. We were kids."

Ajodha, who was previously the then-youngest person to ever compete in the National Spelling Bee, believes he won a spot on screen because he was typecast. "I’m sure there was an element of ‘Oh my God, we found a brown nerd,'" he said. "I mean, I had a bowl cut and transition lenses. I didn’t really have a chance at not being typecast."