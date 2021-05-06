Khloe Kardashian,Tristan Thompson Still Planning A Wedding Spinoff Of ‘KUWTK’?

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s love story has had its ups and downs. Six months ago, a tabloid claimed that the couple was set to start their new year with a walk down the aisle and a new baby. Gossip Cop is revisiting the story and seeing where the couple stands today.

From Girlfriend To Mom To Wife?

Last November, after Kardashian and Thompson reunited while co-parenting their daughter True, Star claimed that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was hoping to use the show’s final season to film their wedding. An “industry insider” told the rag that Kardashian was in talks to sell her vows to E!. The whole affair would be featured in the final episodes of the popular reality TV show, possibly leading to a spin-off starring the newlywed couple.

Of course, the source also alleged that the couple’s daughter would soon be a big sister, going as far as saying that Kardashian was okay walking down the aisle pregnant. “Khloe’s so grateful and happy to have stuck this out with Tristan. She’s certain he’s the only man she wants to raise a family with him,” they revealed.

Speaking Of True

Six months ago, Gossip Cop pointed out the story was most likely false due to the many previous untrue articles that the couple was pregnant. Kardashian and Thompson had just admitted to being together after months of speculation that they had reunited and had moved past Thompson’s cheating incident with former Kardashian family friend Jordyn Woods. It wouldn’t make sense to dive into marriage and more children right after their relationship restarted.

New Entanglements?

Since the magazine first published the story, Kardashian and Thompson are still together, as seen in their affectionate social media posts. Kardashian even shared a few Instagram posts with a ginormous rock on her finger, though neither she nor Thompson has confirmed their engagement.

However, three days ago, articles claiming that Thompson once again cheated on his girlfriend started to surface. On a recent episode of the No Jumper podcast, model Sydney Chase, 23, alleged she “hooked up” with Thompson, ironically back in November when Star first published the baby story. “He told me he was not in a relationship anymore, so I said okay,” she explained, saying they talked, hung out, went out on dates, and were even intimate with each other. “It happened and then I found out he was not single, and I cut him off,” she concluded. She also claimed to have dirty texts from Thompson.

Tristan Thompson’s Cease And Desist

Since the story came out, the April 22 episode of the No Jumper podcast has been removed from YouTube and major podcasting libraries. TMZ got a hold of a cease and desist letter for Sydney Chase from the Celtics star’s lawyer, Marty Singer. The letter threatens legal action against Chase if “defamation” continues. “Mr. Thompson had no relationship with you whatsoever and he never sent you any such texts…You may find yourself in court attempting to defend your indefensible misconduct,” the letter reads.

Singer also alleges that Chase has been shopping around a reality show based on her life. Though Chase has denied receiving such a letter, Thompson’s team has come forward with evidence of sending the letter to two of Chases’ alleged email and social media accounts, while Chase posted a screenshot of Kardashian reaching out to talk to her. Whatever the truth is, it’s clear that Star has no idea either.

