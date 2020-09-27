Khloe Kardashian Worried About Running Out Of Money?

When it was announced that Keeping Up with the Kardashians was airing its last season, everyone agreed it was the “end of an era.” But, a tabloid reports that Khloe Kardashian is having a harder time dealing with the reality show ending, because she's worried about money. Gossip Cop has looked into the story. Here is what we know.
In a short but telling piece by Star, the magazine states while everyone else from the Kardashian family has “made bank” from their respective side businesses; Khloe Kardashian was the one who heavily relied on the checks from KUTWK. Now that the reality show is on its last legs, the tabloid suggests this could spell trouble for Kardashian who is “anxious” as to how she’ll make money next.
An insider tells the magazine that though Khloe has tried business ventures, she hasn't had the same success not as her sisters. Which, the unnamed insider discloses has led the reality star to ask her siblings for funds to “tide her over.” “Khloe is their flesh and blood,” says the source, adding, “and she’s always there for everyone else.” The informant however divulges that it’s a stressful time for the whole family and “lending out cash” to Khloe is “far from ideal” right now.
But, there are a few glaring issues with this latest report from Star. First, the tabloid made a similar accusation two months ago, which Gossip Cop busted. The only difference was the magazine insisted the entire family was going broke amid the show being canceled. Second, to say Khloe Kardashian’s other businesses aren’t as successful as her sisters is not true. The reality star is the co-owner of Good American clothing line which made $1 million in sales on its first day. Also, Khloe and her sister, Kourtney, recently announced their collaboration with KKWFragrance, which is Kim Kardashian's fragance line.
Moreover, a rep for the reality star denied that Khloe Kardashian is having any financial issues. In addition to being a mom and allegedly working on having another child with Tristan Thompson, we're quite sure Kardashian is going to have her hands fulls. And, while Kris Jenner did state Khloe was the most emotional over the news of KUTWK ending, that doesn't mean she was weeping over "money woes." Khloe, like her family, have been on the show for 13 years and it is a bittersweet moment for everyone involved to process. This also wouldn't be the first incorrect report Gossip Cop corrected about Khloe Kardashian from Star.
Two years ago, the same tabloid alleged Kardashian was dating Scott Disick. The bogus story asserted Disick and Kardashian were secretly involved with one another. The idea that Khloe would date her sister's ex-boyfriend and father of her children was too ridiculous for Gossip Cop to believe. Our suspicions were confirmed after we checked a source close to the situation who denied the narrative.
Last February, Star purported O.J. Simpson told Kardashian that she was his daughter. Honestly, this recycled storyline didn't even need to be corrected as it's been stressed several times that Simpson is not Kardashian's father. Nonetheless, Gossip Cop busted this story when it came out and will continue to correct these fabricated pieces about celebrities.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.