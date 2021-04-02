Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson Married In Lavish Backyard Ceremony?

Did Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson plan a backyard wedding during the lockdown? About nine months ago, a tabloid suggested just that. Gossip Cop revisits the story to dish the details.

Khloe Kardashian’s Renewed Romance

Last July, a Heat headline claimed that the exes and parents to 2-year-old True not only renewed their romance but were already talking marriage shortly after rekindling their connection. Sketchy sources claiming to be Kardashian’s friends raved that the lockdown helped the pair revitalize their relationship and other unnamed sources alleged that Kardashian and Thompson hired a wedding planner for an infinite budget wedding at the middle Kardashian sister’s Los Angeles mansion. Oddly, the sources, then claimed that the pair were happy with an intimate, low-key ceremony with a few dozen people. This is merely the first sign of a skewed story.

Ambiguous Evidence

Even back then, Gossip Cop agreed that it was entirely possible Kardashian and Thompson were together again, but that the story still stirred suspicion. First of all, it’s unlikely that anyone would start planning a wedding to be held in a couple months during stringent social distancing protocols, especially when they didn’t seem like they’d be liberalized any time soon.

Secondly, at the time, there wasn’t solid evidence that they were indeed dating again. Even though the Revenge Body reality star discussed using Thompson as a sperm donor for a future child in a Keeping Up with the Kardashians episode that aired in April of 2020, that doesn’t indicate wedding bells. In fact, Kardashian indicated, “Tristan and I are in this strange transitional period where we are figuring out boundaries. It’s just not the right time. But who knows.” That’s pretty much the opposite of convincing evidence that they were romantically together once again.

Dishing the Details

In July of 2020, Kardashian did tell People that they had found their way back together and were giving their relationship another try, which is probably why Heat jumped at the chance to run their baseless story then.

Naturally, this outlet had already attempted pushing this narrative before. Back in 2018, Gossip Cop outed the tabloid for claiming that Kardashian was marrying Thompson because of his cheating scandal. Yes, it truly tried to persuade readers that the new mom was so desperate to save face and prove she could change him for the better that she was ready to put a ring on her finger!

While Kardashian and Thompson’s relationship is admittedly tumultuous, maybe even confusing to some, other tabloids also preemptively plotted their reunion. In early 2020, Gossip Cop busted a Life & Style story suggesting that the pair intended to secretly elope in Cabo San Lucas Mexico. This same outlet has also incorrectly reported musings of Kardashian planning a $3 million winter-wonderland wedding and that she was pregnant with a second child.

Ultimately, these tabloids dramatized Kardashian and Thompson’s reunion into fantastical stories that weren’t forged in truth — at least, not yet. Anything can, and does, tend to play out in reality TV stars’ lives, but only time will tell.

