Khloe Kardashian Eloping With Tristan Thompson In Mexico?

By Laura Broman |

Khloe Kardashian is not eloping with her ex Tristan Thompson in Mexico, despite what a bogus tabloid article is claiming this week. The rumor is a complete fabrication. Gossip Cop can debunk it.

This week, Life & Style is dropping the “exclusive” news that Kardashian had reunited with Thompson, and that the two are planning on tying the knot in secret. As an alleged “source” close to the Kardashian clan claims, “Things are better than ever between them and now Khloe wants to make their reunion legal.” The former couple, the source claims, is planning on sneaking away to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico with their daughter True to get married away from the judgmental eyes of Kardashian’s mother and sisters.

As beautiful and romantic as sunset beach weddings are, Gossip Cop can confirm that this one isn’t happening any time soon. Kardashian ended her three-year relationship with the basketball player in February 2019 after he allegedly cheated on her. This past October, E! News reported that Thompson has been “desperately trying to win [her] back” but Kardashian has “no interest” in rekindling their romance.

People magazine backed up the sentiment in December. While their relationship is still friendly, the publication reported that Kardashian is not planning on getting back together with Thompson. In a recent episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the reality star also stated that while she’s sure “Tristan wants more” than just co-parenting, that’s all she wants out of their relationship at the moment. As much as Thompson might want Kardashian’s renewed affection to be true, as of now it only exists within the pages of Life & Style.

The Kardashians and Jenners are legendary figures in the tabloid world, and the subjects of a new crop of ridiculous rumors every week. Khloe is no exception. Last October, for example, OK! reported that she had agreed to renew her relationship with Thompson on the condition that he has another child with her. Gossip Cop debunked the bogus rumor.

More recently, NW published an article alleging that, while she does want more children, Kardashian is actually already pregnant via an unexpected sperm donor: Kanye West. Gossip Cop also looked into that ludicrous claim and found it, predictably, false. The reality star is not currently pregnant – not with her brother-in-law’s child or anyone else’s.

As the father of Kardashian’s daughter, Thompson is certainly still in the picture. He’s made multiple appearances on Keeping Up with the Kardashians since their breakup last year. A possible reconciliation may be out there somewhere on the horizon. But for now, at least, a secret marriage in Mexico is not.