Khloe Kardashian Talks Raising A Biracial Daughter As A White Woman

Khloe Kardashian recently pledged to do her best to raise her biracial daughter, True, whom she shares with NBA star Tristan Thompson, as a white mom. The reality star and proud mother acknowledged the difficulties of discussing race with her daughter but insisted she was up to the job. She also credited her sisters, who are also raising biracial children, with helping her along the way.

Khloe Kardashian Discusses Having The ‘Race’ Talk With Daughter True

Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Khloe Kardashian recently made an appearance on Leomie Anderson’s Role Model podcast where she discussed the realities of raising a biracial child as a white woman. “I will be always learning and trying to do the best I can do as being her mom, but I’m obviously not a woman of color,” Kardashian said during the interview. She added that she didn’t want the little girl, 3 years old, to live “in a bubble” due to the “very privileged” life that Kardashian’s money and fame afforded.

Like her father, Robert Kardashian, did for her and her sisters, Kardashian wants to expose True to “all types of life and all types of living.” On the subject of race in particular, Kardashian acknowledged, “I know some people get uncomfortable with talking to their kids about race or they think, ‘Oh we live in a bubble. We never have to address that my child is Black,’” but she warned white parents against such assumptions.

“I mean, of course you do! You’re only setting them up I think for failure if you don’t talk about race and probably the things that they’re going to endure once they’re in, quote, the ‘real world.’” As a white parent of a biracial daughter, Kardashian said, “I have to educate her as best as I can while still educating myself at the same time.” Kardashian said she understood that the “bubble” of privilege wouldn’t be able to protect her child forever.

The ‘Bubble’ Will Only Hurt Her Later On

“Even if you do live in a bubble, whoever you are, I think that can be really jarring then when your kids are set free, then they’re going to be so either devastated, hurt, traumatized, confused, overwhelmed,” she said. Overexposure to such sensitive issues can be a problem, however, especially for very young children. Kardashian confessed she didn’t know when exactly she’d have to start sitting True down for these tough discussions, but she hoped “I’ll learn it when I’m in it.”

Luckily for Khloe Kardashian, several of her siblings were in similar positions. “The beauty of having some of my sisters in the same situation is we get to have those conversations probably together,” Kardashian said. Her brother, Rob Kardashian, is also the parent of a biracial child. With her family there to support her and her daughter, Kardashian will probably do just fine. It’s both sad and wonderful that she’s thinking ahead about these issues in order to best support her daughter. Sad that this is still an issue so many face in this day and age, yet a wonderful example of how far a good mother will go to support her child.

