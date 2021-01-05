Khloe Kardashian Suspicious Of Tristan Thompson's Dinner With Mysterious Blonde In Boston?

The Tabloids Seem To Be Getting Carried Away, Again

Gossip Cop, however, can say with confidence the tabloid jumped the gun with this story. Tristan Thompson did have a meal with a woman named Julia, but she is his estate manager, meaning she works with Thompson. The magazine hasn’t heard of a business dinner before? Our guess is the outlet used the opportunity to spark some drama in Thompson’s rekindled relationship with Khloe Kardashian. But, since the Keeping Up with the Kardashian star went to Boston, she appears to be doing just fine. Thompson and Kardashian enjoyed a date night together days after the athlete was spotted with his manager.