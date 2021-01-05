Khloe Kardashian Suspicious Of Tristan Thompson's Dinner With Mysterious Blonde In Boston?

Khloe Kardashian’s decision to spend Christmas with Tristan Thompson had some people scratching their heads since the couple only recently reconciled their relationship. But, things seemed to have been going smoothly until an article from a tabloid claimed the real reason Kardashian decided to leave Los Angeles and head to Boston was due to her suspicions of the new Celtic. Gossip Cop investigates the story.
According to a new report from Life & Style, Khloe Kardashian is having a hard time “keeping up” with her NBA boyfriend. The magazine claims the reality star chose to spend the holidays with the father of her child, True, came about after Thompson was seen having dinner on December 13th, with a “mystery woman,” who was later identified as "Julia."
“While the meal was innocent, it brought back awful memories of when Tristan did get caught sneaking around,” a source reveals. Many may remember it was Thomspson’s infidelities and his alleged affair with Kardashian’s sister’s former BFF, Jordyn Woods, that led to the couple’s split in 2019. “Khloe is desperate to make it work,” the insider continues, adding, “but she’s still having trouble trusting Tristan.”
Gossip Cop, however, can say with confidence the tabloid jumped the gun with this story. Tristan Thompson did have a meal with a woman named Julia, but she is his estate manager, meaning she works with Thompson. The magazine hasn’t heard of a business dinner before? Our guess is the outlet used the opportunity to spark some drama in Thompson’s rekindled relationship with Khloe Kardashian. But, since the Keeping Up with the Kardashian star went to Boston, she appears to be doing just fine. Thompson and Kardashian enjoyed a date night together days after the athlete was spotted with his manager.
In regards to Kardashian’s relationship with Thompson, Gossip Cop can't predict the future. Still, we can expose the phony narratives the tabloids like to make up about the two. For instance, last January, Life & Style alleged Khloe Kardashian planned to elope with Tristan Thompson in Mexico. Months later, the same publication asserted Kardashian was pregnant with baby number two. It’s a bit odd that the outlet went from maintaining Kardashian and Thompson were getting married, to having another child, to now claiming they're having issues.
Gossip Cop found the previous reports were inaccurate, which heightened our suspicions about the most recent tale. All in all, we think it’s safe to say Kardashian and Thompson are doing just fine.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
