Celebrities

Khloé Kardashian Still Looking For The Perfect Surrogate For Second Child With Tristan Thompson?

A
Ariel Gordon
12:00 pm, June 26, 2021
Khloe Kardashian flashes a peace sign at photographers while wearing all black
(Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Is Khloé Kardashian searching for a surrogate to carry her and Tristan Thompson‘s second child? That’s the story one tabloid was pushing earlier this year. Gossip Cop investigates.

Khloé Kardashian ‘Shopping’ For ‘Stylish’ Surrogate?

In March, the National Enquirer reported Khloé Kardashian was on the market for a surrogate mother to carry her second child with Tristan Thompson, but she has some specifications about who she wants for the job. Since Kardashian “immersed herself for years in intense personal training, radical dieting and cosmetic enhancements” will only accept a “perfect woman” as her surrogate.

An inside source tells the tabloid, “Khloé wants somebody who is the picture of health, beauty and intelligence — the mirror image of herself.” The source adds, “Khloé’s all about looking perfect in everything  she does. She wants to be able to show off her surrogate the same way she would her clothes, bag and shoes!”

Khloé Kardashian On The Hunt For Her ‘Twin’ Surrogate?

So, is Kardashian on the hunt for the perfect surrogate for her and Thompson? That doesn’t seem to be the case at the moment. It’s true Kardashian had opened up before about wanting to have another child with Thompson. It’s also true she had expressed her fertility struggles and how she was considering surrogacy.

That being said, there’s nothing to suggest Kardashian would be filtering through possible surrogates based on such ridiculous qualifiers. Obviously, the tabloid decided to take advantage of Kardashian’s struggle with conceiving to continue portraying her as shallow and image-obsessed. In reality, she has always been a dedicated mother and likely wouldn’t be scouting out surrogates “the same way she would her clothes” as the magazine claims.

But most importantly, Kardashian isn’t looking for a surrogate for her and Thompson’s second baby because they are no longer together. A source told People that Kardashian and Thompson have split after much consideration, and “are trying to be on good terms,” adding, “Khloé will do what’s best for True.” Kardashian mentioned her search for a surrogate on the Keeping Up With The Kardashians reunion show, but the timing of her and Thompson’s break up may have put a pause on that.

The Tabloid On Khloé Kardashian

This wouldn’t be the first time the National Enquirer has gotten it wrong on Khloé Kardashian. Last year the magazine reported Kardashian’s friends were worried about her “plastic surgery obsession.” And more recently, the outlet alleged Kardashian blamed her mother for “tricking” her into taking back Thompson. The tabloid has also been relentless towards Khloé’s sister, Kim Kardashian, insisting she’s dating CNN analyst Van Jones. It’s clear the magazine is no authority on the Kardashians.

