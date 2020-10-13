Khloé Kardashian Reveals She Used To Be Nicole Richie's Assistant 'Five Faces Ago'

Turn's out, Kim wasn't the only Kardashian sister who worked as an assistant to a The Simple Life star. Long before Khloé Kardashian and her famous family became household names from their hit show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, she worked in the industry as an assistant for another reality star: Nicole Richie. Kardashian shared her experience working for Richie during an appearance on the Emergency Contact podcast – which interviews celebrities and their "real-life, ride or die bestie" – alongside her best friend, Malika Haqq.
"I went to school with her and she was one of my best friends growing up and so we were really, really close," Kardashian recalled. "When she started doing [The] Simple Life – I think it was after Simple Life, towards the end – she just needed some help and I think I just needed a job so I did that."
Kardashian also joked about how she met the podcat's co-host Simon Huck: "I was Nicole Richie's assistant and you Jonathan Cheban's assistant and we met, like, five faces ago."
During the interview, Kardashian also shared her feelings on the end of KUWTK. "It was devastating for all of us," she admitted. "It's sad, but we've been doing this for about 15 years. Literally, we get two weeks off a year. It's exhausting. We love it, but, you know, we're all in a different place in our lives. We all have businesses and families, and I think some of us need a nap."
"It's been a flood of emotions," Haqq added. "I have a [explicative] ton of memories and I never would have thought I would have gotten these with my best friend. There's a lot to be thankful for."