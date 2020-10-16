Khloe Kardashian Promised Tristan Thompson She'll Take Him Back If He Gives Her A Baby?

Khloe's True Ulterior Motive

An insider told the tabloid, "She ideally would want her kids to have the same dad, and she watched [her sister] Kourtney do that: She broke up with Scott Disick so many times but whenever she decided she wanted to have another baby, they were back together." The source continued that Kardashian felt the NBA star wasn’t worse than other men she's been with and the reality star was in love with Thompson at one point. The tabloid’s insider concluded that it wasn’t clear if the same feelings were there, but it could’ve been a chance since Thompson gave Kardashian, True.