Khloe Kardashian Promised Tristan Thompson She'll Take Him Back If He Gives Her A Baby?

Last year, a tabloid reported that Khloe Kardashian would take Tristan Thompson if they had another baby. Gossip Cop looked into the story when it came out. Now, we’re taking a look back at the story and where the two stand today.
Last October, OK! stated that Khloe Kardashian was ready to forgive Tristan Thompson’s past transgressions if he agreed to have another child with her. The two are parents to 2-year-old True, but reportedly split in 2019 after Thompson was accused of cheating with Jordyn Woods. OK! reported at the time that Kardashian “really wanted to have another baby” and wasn’t “opposed to taking Thompson back” to make that happen.
An insider told the tabloid, "She ideally would want her kids to have the same dad, and she watched [her sister] Kourtney do that: She broke up with Scott Disick so many times but whenever she decided she wanted to have another baby, they were back together." The source continued that Kardashian felt the NBA star wasn’t worse than other men she's been with and the reality star was in love with Thompson at one point. The tabloid’s insider concluded that it wasn’t clear if the same feelings were there, but it could’ve been a chance since Thompson gave Kardashian, True.
Since the story came out, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson reportedly have reconciled. But the two did not get back together just for Thompson to give Kardashian another baby. The Good American founder did mention having a second baby in the future with Thompson, but this was before the two rekindled their relationship. Also, a year has passed and the reality star didn't have another child. E! News reported that Kardashian and Thompson are on good terms when it comes to co-parenting. Gossip Cop doesn’t think the two are rushing to have another just child.
In regards to OK!, the tabloid’s information about the reality star isn’t trustworthy since it’s made some fabricated stories about her before. Recently, we busted the publication for claiming Kris Jenner was throwing her daughters a triple wedding. The publication asserted that Jenner was looking to boost ratings by marrying her three daughters off, including Khloe. We debunked the story after finding it to be completely false.
Two years ago, Gossip Cop exposed the same magazine for alleging Kardashian was having an affair with Scott Disick. Why would Kardashian have a secret romance with a man who was in a relationship with her sister, Kourtney, and considers a brother? The outlet has been all over the place with its incorrect reports about the model, which is why it shouldn’t be taken seriously.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.