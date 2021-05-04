Is Khloe Kardashian pregnant with Tristan Thompson‘s baby? That’s what one tabloid was reporting this time last year. Gossip Cop investigates the rumor.

Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson ‘Pregnant Already’?

Twelve months ago, Star magazine reported that Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are expecting their second child together. The tabloid explains that the couple split after cheating rumors began surrounding Thompson in 2019. That being said, the couple had since reconciled and gotten back together. An insider tells the publication Thompson has “stepped up to be a partner and a dad, and they’re closer than before.”

But that’s not all that’s changed in the parents’ lives, the tabloid insists. According to the insider, “Khloe’s giving off hints that she could possibly be expecting. She’s got a certain glow and is really embracing her relationship with Tristan.” It’s no secret that Kardashian wants to have a second child and give her daughter, True, a sibling. The insider remarks on this, saying “Khloe was never going to stop at one baby, and she really wants True to have a sibling close in age.”

Khloe Kardashian’s Fertility Journey

So, is Khloe Kardashian pregnant with her second child? No, but the full story is a bit more complicated. While the tabloid was completely off in its speculation that Kardashian was pregnant, it’s true that the couple is – or maybe was, given some of the recent, unconfirmed reports accusing Thompson of cheating – trying to conceive a second child. That being said, Kardashian opened up about her fertility struggles in a recent episode of KUWTK.

According to her doctor, if she decides to be the carrier for her embryo, she would have a high-risk pregnancy. This means that there would be an 80% chance of miscarrying if she decides she wants to go through with the pregnancy. With this news, she also reveals that she had a near-miscarriage in the early stages of her first pregnancy with True. She and her sister, Kim Kardashian, talk about her other options through surrogacy, although Khloe admits that she really wants to be pregnant again. She also took to Twitter, sharing with fans that her experience with IVF has been “so tough emotionally.”

With that being said, it’s clear how baseless and hurtful this kind of tabloid speculation is. While pregnancy rumors are tabloids’ bread and butter, it’s impossible to know just what a celebrity is going through. Family planning is a very intimate and personal process, and often women are either struggling to conceive or have no intentions to at all. When magazines pretend to know these personal details about a celebrity, it adds unnecessary pressure when they might already be struggling.

It’s clear Kardashian wants another baby, but it’s even clearer now, one year later, that the tabloid had no idea what was going on in her personal life.

Other Similar Reports

Besides, Gossip Cop has busted this story before. Last year, In Touch also reported that Kardashian was pregnant. Then, earlier this year, the tabloid reported again that Kardashian was not only pregnant, but engaged. This isn’t even the first time Star magazine has run this story. Clearly, the tabloids know Kardashian is ready to have another baby, but they aren’t clued in at all to her actual plans.

