Khloe Kardashian Pregnant With Baby #2, Marrying Tristan Thompson?

Since Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson reconciled, there has been speculation as to when the two will have more children. One tabloid claims the reality star is already pregnant with her second baby and that she’s marrying Thompson. Gossip Cop looked into the report, here’s what we found.

Khloe Is Ready To Give True A Sibling

For those who haven’t been “keeping up” with Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, Kardashian recently told Thompson that she was ready to give their daughter, True, a sibling in a trailer for the season finale of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. According to In Touch, the couple has followed through with this plan. A source tells the magazine, “Some friends say she’s already two months along — Tristan was surprised when she told him.”

Khloe And Tristan Making Things Official

The insider further reveals that “Khloe and Tristan have been solidly together for a year now. They’re in a great place, and Tristan just gave her an engagement ring — they’re getting married!” The tipster details that the wedding won’t be a typical Kardashian extravaganza — adding that “Khloe wants to have a small wedding after basketball season is over in early summer.” The source discloses that Kardashian’s mother, Kris Jenner, did urge Khloe off on the nuptials while Kim goes through her divorce from Kanye West, but Khloe decided to go through with the celebration anyways.

“She wasn’t going to let her sister’s issues interfere with her plans. But it will be low-key, just a few family and friends,” tattles the insider. The magazine claims that Thompson’s son, Prince, will take part in the ceremony. “Khloe loves the idea that she can say the baby was at the wedding. She’s really happy and can’t wait to be a pregnant bride,” concludes the source.

Gossip Cop’s Take On The Story

As Gossip Cop stated, Khloe Kardashian has been very open about her desire to have another baby with Tristan Thompson. We do, however, question the tabloid’s credibility in regards to this story. A more reliable outlet, E!, recently reported that Kardashian has undergone IVF three times and she has frozen her eggs. Unfortunately, the reality-star disclosed during an interview with the segment Lady Parts that the process was unsuccessful.

“We realized that my eggs aren’t strong enough to be frozen. They should be mixed immediately with sperm to make embryos. So I actually have made embryos,” she explained. For those unfamiliar with IVF procedures and fertility treatments, it does take time for a woman’s eggs to become fertilized. Also, because of the current pandemic, the waiting period is lengthened. That doesn’t mean that Kardashian isn’t pregnant, but if she were, we highly doubt a tabloid would be the first to know such intimate news.

There’s also the wedding narrative that we need to be addressed. Since In Touch isn’t the most trustworthy outlet, Gossip Cop doubts that Kardashian and Tristan are engaged. No other sources are reporting on this news and no engagement rings are showing in photos. Plus, they just recently reconciled, there would be no need to rush into marriage.

Speaking to In Touch’s authority on the couple, they had already claimed two years ago that Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thomspon were married, which Gossip Cop busted. Last year, we debunked the magazine asserting that Kardashian was pregnant. Obviously, the magazine can’t even keep track of its stories.

