Khloe Kardashian Pregnant With Kanye West’s Baby?

Truth rating: 0

By Andrew Shuster |

Is Khloe Kardashian really pregnant with Kanye West’s baby? That’s the insane claim in one of this week’s tabloids. Gossip Cop can set the record straight.

According to NW, Khloe has been desperate for another baby since the birth of her daughter True in April 2018, but she has no desire to reunite with ex Tristan Thompson. Instead, says a supposed insider, the reality star had been looking into sperm donors, and while her sister Kim was supportive of her decision, she doesn’t like the idea of her new niece or nephew not knowing their father.

“Kim actually suggested that Khloe use Kanye’s sperm,” the alleged source tells the magazine. “She said at least this way, the baby would know their dad and there wouldn’t be any unknown questions hanging over her about the donor she picks.” The questionable tipster goes on to say that Khloe “broke out in hysterics” at the suggestion, and “questioned Kim’s mental state as she urged her to think about what she was saying.” The unknown source adds, “Kim insisted Kanye would be OK with it. If anything, it would help her out. Kim’s told him she doesn’t want any more kids despite Kanye wanting another three!”

From there, the “insider” maintains that Khloe was inseminated with the rapper’s sperm last month, and became pregnant just two weeks later. “Everyone’s a little worried at the potential issues this is going to cause between Kim and Khloe given their jealousy and sibling rivalry,” adds the suspicious tipster. “But Khloe knows Kanye’s loyalties lie with his wife and says she’s just overjoyed she’s having another baby – even if they are both a cousin and sibling to Kimye’s kids!”

Gossip Cop checked in with a source close to the situation, who confirms the tabloid’s story is as absurd as it sounds. Khloe isn’t pregnant with anyone’s baby, let alone one that belongs to her brother-in-law. In fact, NW has an odd habit of claiming the reality star is getting close with her sisters’ significant others.

Back in October, we busted the tabloid for making up a story about Khloe having “secret sleepovers” with Scott Disick, the father of her sister Kourtney’s kids. Although Kourtney and Disick are no longer together, that narrative was still totally bogus.

In March 2019, just after her split from Thompson, NW wrongly reported that Khloe was pregnant with her ex’s second baby. She wasn’t. The unreliable outlet doesn’t know anything about the reality star’s family plans or her relationships with the men in her sisters’ lives.