Has Khloe Kardashian Ever Gotten Plastic Surgery? The Before And After Photos Are Telling

Like all the members of her famous family, Khloe Kardashian lives under a media microscope. She’s constantly scrutinized by the public and works hard to keep her highly filtered image in check, most recently going as far as demanding an unflattering photo of herself be pulled from the internet.

It’s impossible to deny that the reality star’s appearance has changed dramatically over the years, prompting many fans to pour over Khloe Kardashian before and after pics to determine if she’s gone under the knife. And while she’s continued to deny the rumors, most people remain skeptical. Here, we get to the bottom of Khloe Kardashian’s plastic surgery status.

Khloe Kardashian First Became Popular With The Launch Of ‘KUWTK’

(s_bukley / Shutterstock.com)

Now 36, Khloe Kardashian is the youngest of the three Kardashian sisters, born to Kris Jenner and the late Robert Kardashian on June 27, 1984. When Keeping Up With The Kardashians first hit the airwaves back in 2007, she was just 23 years old. As the show’s popularity grew and the cameras followed her every move, Khloe was constantly picked apart by the press and compared to her older siblings. Recently, the Kardashian Konfidential author admitted that all the years of intense scrutiny have been difficult to endure.

“In truth, the pressure, constant ridicule and judgment my entire life to be perfect and meet other’s standards of how I should look has been too much to bear,” she said in a recent Instagram post addressing the reasons why she removed an unfiltered photo of herself from the internet. “‘Khloé is the fat sister.’ ‘Khloé is the ugly sister.’ ‘Her dad must not be her real dad because she looks so different.’ ‘The only way she could have lost that weight must have been from surgery.’ Should I go on?”

The Kardashian Family Have Always Been Rumored With Cosmetic Surgery Questions

In truth, Khloe is not the only member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan rumored (or proven) to have gotten plastic surgery. Matriarch Kris Jenner let the reality show cameras document her neck lift back in 2011, and has also admitted to getting breast implants back in the day—and having them “touched up” in recent years.

“I had a boob job in the ‘80s after four kids because gravity took over,” the momanger explained in a 2015 interview with the E! show Good Work. “It was great for about 25 years or 30 whatever it was and then a couple of years ago I felt like they were too big and I felt matronly and nothing fit anymore and suddenly it was like, ‘get them out!’ The same doctor who put them in took them out and then had to do a little lift. He then put smaller [implants] in.”

Kim Kardashian has faced rumors of having a nose job and butt implants but has only openly admitted to using dermal fillers. Her sister Kylie Jenner has dealt with similar accusations, denying getting surgery but singing the praises of fillers.

“People think I fully went under the knife and completely reconstructed my face, which is completely false,” she told Paper in 2019. “I’m terrified! I would never. They don’t understand what good hair and makeup and, like, fillers, can really do.”

Khloe Kardashian Looks Unrecognizable Compared To Her 2007 Pictures

(E!)

One of the reasons Khloe has been plagued with plastic surgery rumors as of late is because her appearance has changed significantly over the past few years. The big transformation seemed to happen around 2015, not long after her split from ex-husband Lamar Odom. Khloe attributes the big differences in her body to the major lifestyle changes she made around this time.

“In my twenties I think I was chubbier, I got a divorce I think at 29, and I really needed an outlet,” Khloe said in an interview on The Drew Barrymore Show. “I just turned to the gym and it started really slow and now it’s really religious for me… It’s really my form of therapy and I just feel so accomplished and badass after the gym.”

That’s awesome that Khloe has found such a healthy outlet for her body, but her fitness plan doesn’t explain the changes fans see in her face. Tabloids have pointed out her noticeably thinner nose and more chiseled cheekbones, as well as fuller lips and a more pointed chin.

Has Khloe Kardashian Ever Had Plastic Surgery?

(s_bukley / Shutterstock.com, Getty)

Like her sisters, Khloe cops to getting dermal fillers. She even admitted to having a major facial filler mishap back in 2016. “’It did not work for me,” she said on her now-defunct show Kocktails With Khloe (as reported by DailyMail). “I looked crazy, and I still think the effects are in there – I went to have it all dissolved like three times.”

The Revenge Body star went on to explain that stress played a major role in the unfortunate effects. “I did it and then Lamar’s accident happened,” she said, referring to her ex’s drug overdose and subsequent coma. “I was so stressed out the doctor was like, ’I think it’s just too much was happening to your real emotions.’”

“’My face was so f***ed I had to go and get this whole thing dissolved. It was a bummer and now I’m afraid to do it again. And I’m almost like, I swear things are still in my face.”

That’s the closest Khloe has come to admitting to getting any kind of work done on her face. Nevertheless, her appearance keeps changing, and fans continue to make desperate pleas in the comments of her Instagram posts, begging her to stop making such drastic changes. And while she once joked about getting plastic surgery, telling a podcast host last year that she had met him “five faces ago,” she still denies having gone under the knife.

So what do you think—has Khloe Kardashian gotten plastic surgery? Or is her amazing transformation simply a result of fillers, filters, and a rigorous fitness routine?