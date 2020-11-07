Khloe Kardashian Planning A Wedding Spin-Off With Tristan Thompson

Are Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson looking to wed and have another baby in 2021? A tabloid claims that the newly-reunited couple is on the fast track to taking the next step in their relationship. Gossip Cop investigates the story.
According to Star, Khloe Kardashian is hoping to score one more big payday before Keeping Up with the Kardashians leaves the television world for good. The tabloid asserts that the Good American owner is hoping to go out with an “I do” to Tristan Thompson. A source, dubbed an “industry insider,” spills that the reality star is in talks to sell the rights to her vows with the NBA star and wants the wedding to be factored into the last few episodes of KUWTK. The source further reveals Kardashian is hoping this will then lead to her and Thompson getting their spin-off.
As many may remember, Kardashian and Thompson’s relationship was rocked with infidelity scandals as the athlete was seen cheating on Kardashian while she was still pregnant. Thompson was again accused of cheating with Kylie Jenner’s former friend Jordyn Woods in February 2019. Recently, it’s been speculated that Kardashian and Thompson have reconciled after it was revealed that the two were quarantining with their daughter, True. The tabloid’s source maintains that Kardashian has “opted” to give Thompson another chance and is hoping for a lasting marriage this time around. The reality star was previously married to Lamar Odom.
The insider further discloses that Kardashian and Thompson are also prioritizing giving their daughter a sibling, and the socialite isn’t against walking down the aisle with a baby bump. “Khloe’s so grateful and happy to have stuck this out with Tristan. She’s certain he’s the only man she wants to raise a family with him,” adds the unnamed insider.
While Gossip Cop can’t predict the future for Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, we can clarify a few things about the story. Indeed, Kardashian and Thompson are back together. As for the two having a baby, we’ve corrected the rumor that Kardashian was pregnant with her second child before. Kardashian did say she’s open to having another baby, but that hasn’t happened yet.
In regards to Star, the outlet has a poor track record when it comes to reporting on the Revenge Body mastermind. A few months ago, the tabloid alleged that Kardashian was worried about running out of money. The same publication previously reported that Kardashian was dating Scott Disick, the father of her niece and nephews. Simply put, until Kardashian herself announces her plans to marry or if she’s pregnant, it’s best the tabloids start trying to not jump the gun for once.
Gossip Cop believes there to be elements of truth, but the story is ultimately misleading.