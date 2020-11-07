Khloe Kardashian Planning A Wedding Spin-Off With Tristan Thompson

First Comes Love, Then Comes Marriage For Khloe And Tristan?

According to Star, Khloe Kardashian is hoping to score one more big payday before Keeping Up with the Kardashians leaves the television world for good. The tabloid asserts that the Good American owner is hoping to go out with an “I do” to Tristan Thompson. A source, dubbed an “industry insider,” spills that the reality star is in talks to sell the rights to her vows with the NBA star and wants the wedding to be factored into the last few episodes of KUWTK. The source further reveals Kardashian is hoping this will then lead to her and Thompson getting their spin-off.