Khloe Kardashian Planning $3 Million 'Winter Wonderland' Wedding?

Will Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Wed This Winter?

Gossip Cop would like to question a few things about this story. If this “wedding” is “top-secret” and not even her family members are aware of it, then how did this narrative leak to the tabloid? And if it’s supposed to be a private matter, why would one of the reality star's confidante's betray her trust and tattle to Life & Style? Though Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are reportedly back together, the idea of marriage so sudden seems a bit far-fetched, which is probably why this report is false. Also, Kardashian isn’t expecting another baby, which is another rumor Gossip Cop just corrected. As for the “winter-wonderland” theme, Life & Style has run that bogus story-line before when reporting about Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez.