Khloe Kardashian Planning $3 Million 'Winter Wonderland' Wedding?

Is Khloe Kardashian planning a $3 million winter wonderland themed wedding? One tabloid is reporting the reality-star is ready to walk down the aisle again with Tristan Thompson. Gossip Cop has looked into the rumor. Here’s what we uncovered,
According to Life & Style, Kardashian and Thompson are secretly preparing to wed. After the two were spotted painting pumpkins with their two-year-old daughter, True, a source spills Kardashian is ready to make it official. “Khloe and Tristan are both so sweet with True. They’re such cute little family,” babbles the insider. The tabloid’s source reveals the top-secret wedding Kardashian is planning will “pull out all the stops” and the $3 million wedding will be Winter-Wonderland themed.
“Everything will be white with sparkling crystals, and there’s sure to be a skating rink. Khloe is so excited,” the insider discloses. In the meantime, the source asserts the model is only sharing the news with a select few.
Khloe isn’t telling her family until the day before and is then flying them to a secret location. She says it’s romantic and fun that way.
The publication insists Kardashian is committed to making it work with Thompson, following his alleged infidelity with Jordyn Woods and other women. Life & Style’s tipster further gave away that friends are buzzing Kardashian is expecting another baby. “She talks nonstop about wanting to have Baby No. 2 with Tristan,” offers the informant, concluding, “all of her dreams are coming true.”
Gossip Cop would like to question a few things about this story. If this “wedding” is “top-secret” and not even her family members are aware of it, then how did this narrative leak to the tabloid? And if it’s supposed to be a private matter, why would one of the reality star's confidante's betray her trust and tattle to Life & Style? Though Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are reportedly back together, the idea of marriage so sudden seems a bit far-fetched, which is probably why this report is false. Also, Kardashian isn’t expecting another baby, which is another rumor Gossip Cop just corrected. As for the “winter-wonderland” theme, Life & Style has run that bogus story-line before when reporting about Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez.
Additionally, Life & Style hasn’t been very trustworthy in the past. Earlier this year, the tabloid reported Kardashian was eloping with Thomspson in Mexico. A few months ago, we busted the magazine for boldly but incorrectly reporting Kardashian was having a second child. In short, these phony reports and outlandish lies shouldn’t be taken seriously. And since the Kardashians are very open about their life, we’re sure we’ll hear about any baby or marriage news from more reputable sources.
Gossip Cop can’t say for sure, but this is most likely false, given the evidence.