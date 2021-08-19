Khloe Kardashian Looks More Natural In This Insta Snap Than That Infamous Bikini Photo

Khloe Kardashian was aghast earlier this summer when an untouched-up photo of her wearing a bikini was posted to Instagram, but now the reality star has given fans a look at her natural self that she rarely allows. Childhood photos of Khloe are the last time we got a glimpse of the star in this state and now that she’s all grown up, she rocks her natural hair texture with an undeniable sex appeal. We think she should make this look her go-to, but you’ll probably want a look for yourself before you decide.

Khloe Kardashian Almost Unrecognizable With New Hair Do

When she appears either on Keeping Up With The Kardashians or the many sultry snaps she shares to Instagram, Khloe Kardashian typically wears her hair straight. Looking through childhood photos of the reality star and Good American co-founder often posted by her mom Kris Jenner, however, shows that until she hit her teenage years, Khloe rocked a head of extremely curly hair. This definitely made her stand out from older sisters Kourtney and Kim Kardashian, who both had dark, straight hair to Khloe’s lighter brown curls.

Influenced To Straighten By Older Sisters Kim And Kourtney?

Perhaps it was because her gorgeous sisters had straight hair, or maybe just because it’s been a trend for years, but at some point, Khloe began straightening her hair. While she definitely looks beautiful any way she decides to wear her hair, she looks unbelievably hot with her naturally curly hair, as she proved in a recent Instagram snap.

In the caption on the post, which racked up over four million likes, Khloe wrote, “I rarely wear my natural hair texture. Felt kinda cute with it.” She also added a heartbreaking plea in parentheses, “please don’t ruin the feeling,” no doubt in response to the hate she assumed she’d get for being vulnerable in front of her 175 million followers.

Luckily, an outpouring of support and compliments came from the reality star’s followers, including several members of her famous family. “I love your natural hair,” wrote Khloe’s younger sister Kendall Jenner. “You are the most gorgeous girl!!!!!!” Momager Kris Jenner commented, adding a fire emoji, two heart emojis, as well as a heart eyes emoji.

Fans React To Tristan Thompson’s Reaction

Tristan Thompson, Khloe’s ex and father of her daughter True, also commented a series of emojis, no doubt in reaction to Khloe’s hot looks. Considering the two recently broke up after Thompson was accused of cheating on the star, it’s unsurprising that many of Khloe’s fans reacted negatively to his comment, despite its complementary nature. Some simply told the NBA star to “shut up” while others used vomiting emojis to show how they felt about Thompson’s comment.

Khloe really ought to rock this look more often. She kind of reminds us of Jennifer Lopez, who also sometimes wears her hair curly, when she doesn’t straighten her hair. Plus all that heat has to be harsh on her hair, so wearing it in its natural state will help strengthen it. We happen to know a few tips on how to style your hair without heat, if Khloe happens to be looking for suggestions.