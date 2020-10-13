Khloe Kardashian Keeping Pregnancy Secret From Her Family?

A tabloid is reporting that Khloe Kardashian is keeping silent on whether or not she’s expecting another baby. Gossip Cop investigates the story. Here’s what we know.
Lately, it's been speculated that Khloe Kardashian is pregnant with a second baby by Tristan Thompson. According to the National Enquirer, the reality star is not revealing if she is indeed pregnant or not. Kardashian and Thompson have a daughter, True, together, and reportedly have reconciled. The tabloid further states that the Good American founder is even keeping the news from her “prying” family. An insider tells the paper Khloe “doesn’t trust anyone, especially her sisters and her mom, Kris Jenner, because she doesn’t want to read about it online before she’s ready to announce it herself.”
Sources spill to the Enquirer that Kardashian is “tired” of her personal life being publicly displayed on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. The outlet states Kardashian wants to keep “busybodies” from derailing her future with Thompson, who was caught in an alleged cheating scandal with a former family friend, Jordyn Woods. “Neither Khloe nor Tristan want to air their dirty laundry in the media ever again,” the insider adds. The source concludes that Kardashian is “freezing everybody out, especially her family.”
Gossip Cop can clarify this story. If Khloe Kardashian is keeping her pregnancy a secret from everyone closest to her, especially her family, how would this “insider” have such in-depth information? From what we can gather, it’s probably because the tabloid's source is as fake as this story is. Also, last month, a more reliable outlet, E! News stated the reality-star wasn’t pregnant with her second child. It’s also hard to take the Enquirer seriously with it uses words derogatory words to describe the Kardashian family. As close as Khloe is to her siblings and mother, we doubt she considers them to be “busybodies.” It's also pretty funny that a bogus story like this, claiming Kardashian doesn't want her family to know because they might leak it and she would have to "read about it" is published in a completely unreliable paper like this.
The Enquirer has also concocted hurtful and demeaning stories about the socialite before. A few weeks ago, the same tabloid purported friends of Kardashian were worried she was turning into Michael Jackson. The paper asserted pals of the model feared she was getting too much plastic surgery on her face. After looking into the story, Gossip Cop dismissed the silly report.
Last year, the Enquirer claimed Kardashian begged Kate Beckinsale to find her a boyfriend. Gossip Cop ran the story by a source close to the situation who denied the narrative. Kardashian wasn’t desperate for a man and she never asked Beckinsale for help. This is more proof the Enquirer can’t be trusted.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.