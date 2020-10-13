Khloe Kardashian Keeping Pregnancy Secret From Her Family?

Is Khloe Having Another Baby? Here's The Truth

Gossip Cop can clarify this story. If Khloe Kardashian is keeping her pregnancy a secret from everyone closest to her, especially her family, how would this “insider” have such in-depth information? From what we can gather, it’s probably because the tabloid's source is as fake as this story is. Also, last month, a more reliable outlet, E! News stated the reality-star wasn’t pregnant with her second child. It’s also hard to take the Enquirer seriously with it uses words derogatory words to describe the Kardashian family. As close as Khloe is to her siblings and mother, we doubt she considers them to be “busybodies.” It's also pretty funny that a bogus story like this, claiming Kardashian doesn't want her family to know because they might leak it and she would have to "read about it" is published in a completely unreliable paper like this.