Khloe Kardashian In ‘Panic,’ Planning Plastic Surgery

At this point, we’ve all seen that picture of Khloe Kardashian. An unfiltered bikini picture has made the rounds around the internet directly against Kardashian’s wishes. One outlet claims to have the inside scoop, but Gossip Cop isn’t so sure. Here’s what we found out.

‘Insecure Khloe’

According to Heat, the unedited photograph put Kardashian into a panic. An insider says, “Khloe has been in an absolute rage since the photo was leaked.” Everyone in the family is now extremely tense around Kardashian.

Khloe Kardashian responded to the photo by posting an unedited video on Instagram, which came with a lengthy post about her body image struggles.

The tabloid dives deep into Kardashian’s psyche, with a source saying “Khloe really wants to look like she does when she is heavily filtered… she’s called an emergency meeting with her surgeons to look at any treatments that will enhance her appearance.”

A source says “her family is really worried she could get something done that she will regret,” and that the old Khloe Kardashian would never be this insecure about her looks. The story concludes by lamenting what’s happened to Kardashian, with a source saying “everyone feels like the real Khloe needs to step forward and embrace her true self.”

She’s Probably Very Upset

Given how fervently the Kardashians have been about getting the picture expunged, it’s not hard to conclude that Khloe Kardashian would be upset over it. Gossip Cop can accept that the photo being released against her consent and the following scandal could cause a panic. However, the tabloid then goes from logical to insulting.

Inane And Cruel

It is impossible for Heat to know Khloe Kardashian’s thoughts. There’s no way some vague source would know what her deep desires are for her body. Furthermore, it’s derogatory to lament what the “old Khloe Kardashian,” whatever that even means, would have done.

There’s no evidence that Kardashian is going to get emergency cosmetic surgery to look more like a filtered photograph. That’s just sheer lunacy. Gossip Cop also wants to point out that the whole Kardashian family has posted loving and supportive comments on Khloe’s Instagram post. It’s safe to say she has her family’s love and support right now.

No Insight Whatsoever

Heat’s track record on Kardashian stories speaks for itself. It claimed Kim Kardashian was adopting a child during her divorce, but no baby has arrived. She also didn’t throw a divorce party on a private island like the tabloid said she would. We haven’t heard a peep about her supposed divorce diary in over a year, either.

Since this tabloid has a habit of inventing stories for the Kardashian’s, Gossip Cop cannot trust its insiders. Khloe Kardashian has opened up about why she wanted the photo removed, but there’s no proof that she’s also going under the knife. This story is just insulting and should be disregarded.

