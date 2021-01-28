Khloe Kardashian Having Second Baby With Tristan Thompson?

Was Khloe Kardashian pregnant with her second child? A tabloid reported that the reality star was expecting another baby with her boyfriend Tristan Thompson, whom she reconciled with last year. Gossip Cop looked into the claims and can give a definitive answer.
“Khloe’s Pregnant!” screamed a headline out of In Touch almost six months ago. The tabloid reported that Khloe Kardashian was not only celebrating reconnecting with her ex Tristan Thompson, but also the fact that she was going to have her second child with the NBA star.
The two have broken up and gotten back together several times over the course of their relationship, with the breakups coming after Thompson’s cheating scandals. After rekindling their romance in quarantine, the two have apparently been very busy. According to “multiple sources” close to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, “Khloe is pregnant again.”
“It’s early,” one so-called “insider” said at the time. “Khloe is ecstatic. She’s been talking about wanting another baby with Tristan for months and it’s finally happened.” The sources insisted that Kardashian is keeping the baby news quiet from everyone she knows, especially her family.
“Many friends and family members think she’s out of her mind for even thinking about taking Tristan back,” the source whispered, “so imagine their reaction when they find out she’s pregnant again? Dealing with backlash is the last thing Khloe feels like doing right now, so she’s not telling many people.”
Kardashian allegedly isn’t all that worried about Thompson falling into old, bad habits this time around, the tipster continued. “He says he’s changed. And Khloe likes to see the best in people. Plus, there’s no denying he’s a great father.” Regardless, the source seemed convinced that, like her first pregnancy with her daughter, True, Kardashian would keep this pregnancy a secret for the first few months.
“She really enjoys keeping this special experience private, without anyone interfering,” said the insider. “She’s getting the family she’s always wanted with Tristan – and she doesn’t care what anyone thinks.”
At the time, Kardashian’s rep denied the rumors and it’s obvious now that the claims were completely false. It’s been close to six months since In Touch published this article and if the claims the tabloid made were true, Kardashian would be visibly pregnant and near to giving birth. Since the mother-of-one has been active on Instagram over the last few months, it’s even more evident than ever that there was no truth to the pregnancy claims.
Over the summer, this tabloid’s sister outlet Life & Style reported that the on-again, off-again couple were engaged. At the time, the couple hadn’t even admitted to being back in a romantic relationship again, let alone an engagement. Gossip Cop rightly called the tall tale out for being false. Another sister outlet, Star, insisted that the couple were trying for baby number two. The magazine had no real evidence to back up its claims, which made us suspicious. These tabloids really have no insight into Khloe Kardashian’s life, which is apparent with every article they publish.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
