Khloe Kardashian Has Some Aggressive Thoughts About Those Pregnancy Rumors

Khloe Kardashian tweeted some harsh, honest words about the latest pregnancy rumors that swirled about her this morning. In doing so, she addressed something that Gossip Cop has talked about for a long time. Let’s get into it.

It started as a rumor on Twitter

This morning, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was the subject of a whole bunch of fast-flying gossip — mostly on Twitter — about her and the father of her daughter, Tristan Thompson. A rumor spread like wildfire that Khloe Kardashian was pregnant with her second child, and Thompson was the father. Many of those tweets came down hard on both Kardashian and Thompson.

You’re telling me Khloe & Ko. tried to turn the internet on Jordyn over a cheating idiot and then ended up getting pregnant AGAIN to said idiot? That’s clownery luv😔 — freebobbyshmurda (@arianna__may) May 13, 2020

I guess Khloe Kardashian just wants her children to have the same father. I’d rather have multiple baby daddies instead of going back to someone who doesn’t respect me enough to stay faithful. — z (@beyiinc) May 13, 2020

As you can see from the comments, people were pretty nasty towards Kardashian and the NBA star. It is believed that Thompson and Kardashian are currently isolating together with their daughter, 2-year-old True Thompson, in Kardashian’s home in Los Angeles. Of course, last year, the couple broke up after it came out that Thompson had cheated on Kardashian with Jordyn Woods. The fallout from that was big news in the celebrity gossip world, but by most recent accounts, Thompson and Kardashian are on good terms during the quarantine.

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian living together helped fuel the rumors

Since they are together with True, even more wild speculation emerged that they are trying for another baby. Let’s be honest here — the tabloid press is pretty obsessed with the Kardashian-Jenner clan, especially when it comes to pregnancies. Gossip Cop has busted dozens of ridiculous stories over the years that claim that one of the sisters is pregnant. Given that it’s been two years since True was born (the latest addition to the family), those rumors have only spiked.

Which brings us to today. In a series of forceful tweets, Kardashian addressed not only this morning’s trending Twitter posts but also clearly struck back at all the allegations and innuendos that the tabloids so shamelessly push on an almost weekly basis.

Khloe Kardashian clapped back

In the first tweet, Kardashian said, “I don’t go on social platforms much these days AND this is one of the main reasons as to why I stay away. The sick and hurtful things people say,” adding, “I am disgusted by so many things I am seeing.” She specifically calls out people for speculating on her having a baby, saying, “people swear they know everything about me. Including my uterus. Sick.”

I don’t go on social platforms much these days AND this is one of the main reasons as to why I stay away. The sick and hurtful things people say. I am disgusted by so many things I am seeing. SMH people swear they know everything about me. Including my uterus. Sick. — Khloé (@khloekardashian) May 13, 2020

That tweet doesn’t specifically deny the rumor that started this whole thing, so in her next tweet, she clears that up. “The nasty things you’re saying about me over A RUMOR! I have seen so many hurtful/despicable stories and tweets about me over a false story.” She then continues, “ And if it were true…. it’s MY LIFE, NOT YOURS.”

The nasty things you’re saying about me over A RUMOR! I have seen so many hurtful/despicable stories and tweets about me over a false story. And if it were true…. it’s MY LIFE, NOT YOURS. — Khloé (@khloekardashian) May 13, 2020

Finally, she concluded her decisive statement, tweeting, “I believe people should focus on their own lives/families, put energy into bettering the scary world we are currently living in, and try projecting positivity as opposed to nastiness.”

Funny how picky&choosy some can be with who and how you feel others should live their lives. I believe people should focus on their own lives/families, put energy into bettering the scary world we are currently living in, and try projecting positivity as opposed to nastiness. — Khloé (@khloekardashian) May 13, 2020

Sadly, many Kardashian fans still don’t get it

The series of tweets had us all applauding here at Gossip Cop. Khloe Kardashian is 100 percent correct in her assessment of modern social media culture. Sadly, very few of her so-called “fans” seemed to get the point, as many of the replies continued the same line of verbal assault she was addressing in the first place. People seem to take a special glee in taking down the Kardashians, and Khloe specifically often takes the brunt of it.

Aw now you know how jordan felt when you tried to turn the whole world against her for your mans inability to control himself. Your family is a circus. — ベク (@remsvmin) May 13, 2020

If it were true, you'd be a clown. — Preye 🦋 (@preye_xo) May 13, 2020

Whatever is going on between her and Tristan Thompson is between the two of them and their daughter.

