Khole Kardashian Is Still Dealing With Nasty Plastic Surgery Rumors, Despite Being Open About Her Perspective

By Brianna Morton |

Following Khloé Kardashian’s split from Tristan Thompson, the tabloids took an extremely close, and extremely cruel, look at Khloé’s appearance. They determined that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star had undergone some cosmetic procedures. Some outlets claimed she’d done so for her own self esteem, while others decided the inspiration behind the “transformation” was to get back at Thompson.

Most of the tabloids alleged that Khloé Kardashian was hit hard by the news that her boyfriend and father of her only child, True, had cheated on her with younger sister Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods. Obviously, that’s not the sort of news that would make anyone happy, but the gossip rags took things a step further by claiming that Khloé had gone off the deep end when it came to getting work done.

Just weeks after news of the betrayal took place, Star claimed older sister Kim was worried Khloé was going overboard with plastic surgery. “There are whispers that Kim is ready to stage an intervention and demand that Khloé get help for her issues,” a supposed source told the outlet. “Khloé seems to be obsessed with plastic surgery.” No such intervention has taken place. If it had, it’d likely appear on the family’s reality show, where they’ve shown no qualms about delving into their private lives in the past.

The National Enquirer took things even further, quoting a so-called “insider” who said, “Khloé’s convinced there must be something wrong with her because every boyfriend winds up cheating on her,” which is apparently the reason the publication believes she’s gone under the knife.

A few months later, that same outlet wrote an article calling Khloé Kardashian “scorned” and claiming the Revenge Body star had “splashed out more than $1 million on plastic surgery,” according to the disreputable outlet’s sources. “There’s virtually no part of her that hasn’t had lasering or some type of nip and tuck, and it’s burning a major hole in her pocket,” continued the almost undoubtedly fake source. They then doubled down on their statement and said, “It could eventually make her broke.” The tabloid literally provides no evidence of either the price tag or reasoning for why this could “make her broke.” They rely only on the word of an anonymous source.

OK! also hopped into the plastic surgery rumors. A tipster told the outlet, “The buzz is that she’s spent around $500,000 on her body in the last year!” Where they got that number, no one knows. At least it’s somewhat more reasonable than the National Enquirer’s ridiculous estimate. Though people were starting to take notice of Khloé Kardashian’s changing looks, the source claimed “that’s the point.” The suspicious insider continued, “She wants to show Tristan what he’s missing and escape that naïve girl she used to be.”

Thompson, according to another source, didn’t care too much for the changes. “He [Tristan] thinks all of this just makes her look insecure and fake. If Khloé is trying to get Tristan’s attention, it isn’t working. He liked the way she looked before and doesn’t understand all the Botox and filler.” Hmm, maybe that’s why he spent the better part of 2019 leaving flirty comments on Khloé’s Instagram photos and posting images like this to his own Instagram, where he openly fawned over her.

Khloé Kardashian is often accused of getting work done, but that’s entirely her business if she chooses to or not. Tabloids get the story wrong so frequently that it’s obvious they do it on purpose in order to inflate the sense of drama in their own pages to encourage people to read them. One thing Khloé is constantly accused of altering is her nose. She spoke with Cosmopolitan UK in 2014 about the possibility of altering her schnoz with surgery, and revealed a deeply personal reason why she hadn’t and probably wouldn’t.

“She didn’t mean harm, but when I was around nine I overheard my mom telling her friend I needed a nose job. I was shocked; I hadn’t even thought about it. I’ve grown into my face but I’ve had makeup artists tell me, ‘You should get a nose job.’ I’m so happy that I never have…” In the interview, she left open the possibility of getting work done on herself, which is probably why so many outlets feel emboldened to claim that she’s already done so.

Even Kim has accused Khloé of getting Botox or fillers injected in an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians in 2016.

“Your whole face has changed. Did you do any filler?” Kim asked during a phone call.

“No, I haven’t!” Khloé replied.

“You haven’t done any Botox?” Kim pressed, though Khloé once again denied it. “Khloé, your whole face changes when you laugh. It’s like, I stare at you.”

As far as more recent rumors of a nose job, Khloé says her changing looks are because of the contouring she does. “In-person and how cameras reflect and light, everything looks different,” she said during a makeup tutorial. “So sometimes I will contour my nose and in real life, I think I look so good and then in some photos I look crazy!”

She also lost a decent amount of weight between the time Keeping Up with the Kardashians first came out and now, which directly affects facial features. Khloé has been ridiculously open about her life, and it just doesn’t make sense that she’d keep something as big as plastic surgery a secret — especially when everything else, including things that are far more embarrassing and personal, is right out there in the open.

Then again, we here at Gossip Cop should never be surprised by how far the tabloids will stoop, particularly when it comes to Khloé Kardashian. After all, we published an article earlier this year that compiled all the times we busted these rags for claiming that Khloé was dating her sisters’ partners. Tabloids will literally write anything if they think it’ll make people buy their crummy magazines.