Truth About Khloe Kardashian, Brad Pitt, Blake Shelton, More Getting Married In Mexico

Truth rating: 0

By Brianna Morton |

Mexico is quite the popular spot for celebrity weddings, if the tabloids are to be believed. Multiple unreliable outlets have reported that stars such as Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston, and Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez chose Mexico as the location for their nuptials. Gossip Cop has looked into all these reports and compiled the most outrageous claims we’ve debunked.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson

Even though Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have been broken up for over a year, tabloids like Life & Style are still reporting that the former couple planned to elope in Mexico. The “exclusive” report only appeared in that publication, possibly because no one else would run such a blatantly false story, especially since there’s so much evidence to contradict it.

Regardless, the unsavory outlet pushed on, quoting a source who claimed, “Things are better than ever between them and now Khloe wants to make their reunion legal.” Kardashian chose Mexico for the secret wedding as a way to get away from her judgemental mother and sister, according to the insider. The only other person attending the wedding would be Thompson and Kardashian’s daughter, True.

Gossip Cop investigated the claims of the article and found them to be totally false. More reputable sources than Life & Style report that she has no interest in a relationship with Thompson that goes beyond their current status as co-parents of their daughter. In an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, she stated herself that while she’s sure “Tristan wants more” than to co-parent with her, that’s the only relationship she wants from him at the moment.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are always a popular target for marriage rumors, but a secret wedding in Mexico pops up a surprising amount. Earlier this year, NW reported that Aniston married Pitt a second time in Mexico. The secret wedding supposedly took place over New Years. The wedding apparently wasn’t only a secret to us. Aniston also had no idea it was going on.

The actor planned the surprise wedding himself while Aniston was vacationing with pals in Tulum. “Her friends were all in on the fact that he’d plotted a ceremony – he’d even sought her best friend Courteney Cox’s approval,” an alleged source told the outlet. The supposed insider claimed 22 tiki torches were set up in the sand to create a makeshift aisle for the bride-to-be to walk down.

Brad Pitt was standing on the other end of the aisle with their friends by his side. Jennifer Aniston burst into tears, according to the source, when she saw the display. “Brad vowed to never leave her side again and presented her with the most incredible ring,” added the seemingly phony insider. “After Jen said I do, they danced under the moonlight to U2’s ‘Sweetest Thing.’”

Gossip Cop noticed several inconsistencies with this story. While it’s true that Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt were vacationing in Mexico for the New Year, they were nowhere near each other. Pitt was in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, which is a six hour flight away from Tulum. At the time this story was published, Pitt’s divorce from Angelina Jolie wasn’t even finalized yet. We still reached out to Pitt and Aniston’s reps, who confirmed our suspicions that they are not back together.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston…again

This was far from the first time a tabloid made this claim. The Globe reported last year that Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt secretly eloped in Mexico. Aniston was flying to Cabo San Lucas a few days after her 50th birthday party when the plane was forced to make an emergency landing. This incident was widely reported on, but the story that follows only appeared in this publication.

After the scare, Aniston “realized that life’s short and she could have easily died in a plane crash,” a so-called “source” told the outlet. “Jen knew then that she had to follow her heart and remarry Brad.” The pair apparently met up in Mexico, then “when no one was looking, snuck off and tied the knot in a quickie commitment ceremony.”

To their credit, the publication did admit that Pitt’s divorce from Jolie wasn’t yet complete. But to the outlet’s discredit, they spun this fact to claim Jolie was furious about Pitt’s “bigamy” and was determined to get the “ultimate revenge” by putting him “behind bars” for his alleged crimes.

None of this is true, Gossip Cop discovered. We didn’t rely on an anonymous, untraceable source for our information. Rather we reached out directly to Aniston’s rep, who quickly set the record straight. The rep told us on the record that Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston did not marry a second time and they never met up in Mexico. The article was laughably wrong.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani were also hit with Mexican wedding rumors. Life & Style reported that Stefani and Shelton were planning a “quickie” beach wedding in Mexico because the songstress was pregnant. A “insider” told the tabloid, “[Gwen’s] dream is to marry Blake and have his child. And announcing her pregnancy to friends and family on the big day would make the wedding all the more special.”

The outlet’s only evidence that what they say is true comes from quotes from an anonymous source, which is less than satisfactory. Gossip Cop reached out to Gwen Stefani’s rep, who exclusively told us the claims in the article were “untrue.” That carries a lot more weight than the word of some unknown, unverified “insider.”

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

Tabloids have been salivating over the nuptials between Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez since before they even got engaged. OK! reported that Lopez and Rodriguez were planning a destination wedding in Mexico. The “Jenny On The Block” singer would plan “the ultimate A-list wedding,” the outlet insisted. “She’s a woman who knows what she wants — and she wants everything to be perfect,” snitched a supposed source. The tabloid claimed Lopez wanted her wedding to coincide with her 50th birthday party in July, but there was a big problem with that claim.

Jennifer Lopez went on tour that summer for her It’s My Party concert, which would take place over the course of July. It didn’t make sense to Gossip Cop that Lopez would try to squeeze in an extravagant wedding, especially one taking place in a foreign country, between tour dates. This was pointed out to us by Lopez’s rep when we reached out to them. For added measure, we also reached out to Alex Rodriguez’s rep, who confirmed that the couple would not be getting married in Mexico that summer. Who knows why tabloids are so fixated on celebrities getting married in Mexico. Maybe it’s just wishful thinking on their part.