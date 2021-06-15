Khloe Kardashian Blames Kris Jenner For ‘Tricking’ Her Into Taking Back Tristan Thompson?

Does Khloe Kardashian blame her mother, Kris Jenner, for making her get back together with her ex Tristan Thompson? That’s the story one tabloid was pushing last month. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Luckless’ Khloe Kardashian Tricked Into Taking Back ‘Cheatin’ Tristan Thompson?

Last month, the National Enquirer reported that Khloe Kardashian blames her mother for “setting her up for her latest humiliation” by pushing her to get back together with Tristan Thompson. According to the magazine, Kardashian was hesitant to reunite with the father of her child. Despite her feelings, “momager” Jenner thought it’d be good for KUWTK if Thompson returned for the final season.

An inside source tells the tabloid, “Everybody was aware of Tristan’s sleazy track record and didn’t think Khloe should trust him, but Kris must have known viewers would be intrigued by Khloe’s situation, so she convinced her to take him back. And just as predicted, a cheating scandal broke out!” Thompson’s most recent scandal made headlines after model Sydney Chase claimed she and Thompson hooked up in November.

Thompson has denied the allegation, even serving a cease-and-desist letter to Chase. That being said, the tabloid maintains that no one would be surprised if Thompson had stepped out on Kardashian again. The source muses, “A lot of people feel Kris used her daughter to create drama,” adding, “Khloe’s understandably livid and mortified!”

Kris Jenner Forced Khloe Kardashian To ‘Kiss And Make Up’ With Tristan Thompson?

So, is it true that Khloe Kardashian blames her mother for setting her up for heartbreak? It doesn’t seem likely. While the reunited couple has no doubt been rocked by the recent allegations against Thompson, they’ve maintained a united front. Even when Thompson was first accused of cheating years ago, Kardashian has always insisted that they work things out in private and that public opinion not interfere with their relationship. With that in mind, it’s highly unlikely she’d make such a big decision based on the success of their already extremely successful show.

Furthermore, in a teaser for the KUWTK finale, Kardashian is seen debating on whether or not to move to Boston with Thompson. “It’s definitely weighing on me to figure out what to do. Tristan and I are in a way better place than we were before but I’m still trying to navigate my way through my feelings,” Kardashian admits. While Kardashian is clearly working through how she feels, she insists she and Thompson are in a good place — and she said as much in the show’s finale. With that in mind, why would she be projecting blame on people that encouraged her to reunite with Thompson? The tabloid’s story simply doesn’t make sense and is completely insulting to Kardashian family.

The Tabloid On The Kardashians

Besides, it’s clear the National Enquirer has trouble keeping up with the Kardashian family. For instance, last year the tabloid claimed the Kardashian-Jenner family “can’t stand” each other. Then, it alleged that Khloe Kardashian was pregnant with her second child and keeping it a secret from her family. And most recently, the tabloid asserted Kim Kardashian was “radioactive” and can’t catch a man. Obviously, the Enquirer is far from trustworthy when it comes to the Kardashians.

