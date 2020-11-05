Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Trying For Baby #2?

It’s no secret that Khloe Kardashian’s relationship with Tristan Thompson has had its shares of ups and downs. From cheating scandals to breaking up, the two have certainly been through quite a lot. Now that it seems the two might be back together, though Gossip Cop has not confirmed it, it’s also been rumored the two may be trying for another baby.
Earlier this year, Star claimed Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson weren’t wasting any time since rekindling their romance to try for a second baby. A source purported the reality star, who shares a two-year-old daughter, True, with Thompson, convinced the basketball player to have another child with her. The insider further revealed the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has given Thompson another chance in hopes of giving their daughter a sibling, no matter what it takes.
“They’re going to try for six months. And if it doesn’t happen naturally, she’s going to look into IVF,” the source spilled. The tabloid added Kardashian has other reasons for expanding her family. “Khloe still has a fierce attraction to Tristan. She’s so happy that he wants to do this with her, she’s forgiven him for everything, even the cheating,” the insider concluded.
Well, nine months have gone by since the story came out, and shockingly, Khloe Kardashian isn’t pregnant. Though the Good American owner has been open about having more children, it hasn’t happened yet. The reality star clarified rumors that she was not pregnant recently after she shared a photo of herself on Instagram. The picture, which also featured Tristan Thompson and True, showed Kardashian in her Halloween costume where her clearly toned stomach was visible. She debunked the rumor herself in the comments. Gossip Cop can’t predict what the future holds for Kardashian and Thompson, but for now, we’re debunking this bogus report.
The tabloid has been known to concoct inaccurate stories about the model in the past. For example, in September, Gossip Cop corrected Star for claiming Kardashian was worried about running out of money amid the ending of KUTWK. The reality-star is actually doing quite well financially and isn’t worrying about money. We debunked the phony story at the time.
Last year, the same magazine asserted O.J. Simpson told Kardashian she was his daughter. This rumor has been recycled several times and has dogged the Kardashian clan for year. Gossip Cop exposed the tabloid after once again clarifying Kardashian isn’t the former athlete’s child.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.