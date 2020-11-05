Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Trying For Baby #2?

Is Khloe Pregnant? We Have The Answers

Well, nine months have gone by since the story came out, and shockingly, Khloe Kardashian isn’t pregnant. Though the Good American owner has been open about having more children, it hasn’t happened yet. The reality star clarified rumors that she was not pregnant recently after she shared a photo of herself on Instagram. The picture, which also featured Tristan Thompson and True, showed Kardashian in her Halloween costume where her clearly toned stomach was visible. She debunked the rumor herself in the comments. Gossip Cop can’t predict what the future holds for Kardashian and Thompson, but for now, we’re debunking this bogus report.