Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Planning Backyard Wedding?

Is Khloe Kardashian planning a backyard wedding with Tristan Thompson? One tabloid this week seems to think so. Gossip Cop can set the record straight on the claim.
An article in the latest Heat claims that the exes and co-parents to 2-year-old True have not only renewed their romance “on the down-low,” but are “already talking marriage.” According to an unnamed source, Kardashian and Thompson have hired a “top wedding planner” for a “no-expense-spared budget” at Kim Kardashian’s Los Angeles mansion. Immediately after, however, the source alleges that the pair are happy with a “low-key, intimate ceremony with just a few dozen people.”
The supposed “friend” goes on to state that coronavirus lockdown has led the two to rekindle their on-again, off-again relationship, with Kim telling Khloe on a recent episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians that “forgiveness is the best way.” The second Kardashian sister, supposedly, will have a “starring role” in the backyard nuptials. “As well as hosting, she’s helping with everything from the hand-written vows to the dress to the honeymoon,” the insider finishes.
While it’s entirely possible that Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson will rekindle their romance at some point, Gossip Cop is pretty suspicious of this story. First, Kardashians episodes aren’t produced in real-time: They’re filmed several months in advance, so they don’t really count as a evidence for what’s going on with the family right now. Second, even a wedding with just a “few dozen people” would be breaking social distancing guidelines, which will probably still be in place by “late summer,” which is when the tabloid suggests this wedding could take place.
Also, there’s no evidence they’re even dating again. In a Kardashians episode that aired in April, Khloe considered using Thompson as a sperm donor for a possible future child. “Right now, Tristan and I are in this strange transitional period where we are figuring out boundaries,” she said. “It’s just not the right time. But, who knows.” That doesn’t sound like they’re back together — though, again, these episodes are all filmed several months before they air, so it’s possible something may have changed. We won’t exactly be shocked if they do end up restarting their romance, but we’re still pretty suspicious of the claim that they’ll be tying the knot within a couple months.
Furthermore, this isn’t the first time Gossip Cop has called out Heat for pushing this lie. Back in 2018, after the first of two cheating scandals Thompson would be embroiled in, the magazine tried to claim that he and Kardashian were getting married. “If he loves her and her daughter, she needs a quick wedding and a public apology.” Several more reliable outlets, on the other hand, reported that Kardashian had “one foot out the door” and had made “no decisions” about what to do with Thompson at the time. And, of course, it’s been two years and they’ve only gotten further from marriage.
The tabloid doesn’t have anything truthful to say about Kim Kardashian either. Just a couple of weeks ago, Gossip Cop busted an article alleging that she and Kanye West were starting a trial separation in an attempt to repair their failing marriage. The outlet contended that West had left Los Angeles to spend some time alone at his Wyoming ranch. The story was total fiction. As seen on nearly every Kardashian-Jenner social media account, the entire family journeyed to that Wyoming ranch to help celebrate North West’s seventh birthday. It would be pretty difficult for West to be separated from Kardashian when both of them, their children, and her extended family were all in the same place, wouldn’t it?
Gossip Cop cannot come to a verdict either way.