Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Planning Backyard Wedding?

Also, there’s no evidence they’re even dating again. In a Kardashians episode that aired in April, Khloe considered using Thompson as a sperm donor for a possible future child. “Right now, Tristan and I are in this strange transitional period where we are figuring out boundaries,” she said. “It’s just not the right time. But, who knows.” That doesn’t sound like they’re back together — though, again, these episodes are all filmed several months before they air, so it’s possible something may have changed. We won’t exactly be shocked if they do end up restarting their romance, but we’re still pretty suspicious of the claim that they’ll be tying the knot within a couple months.