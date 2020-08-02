Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Have 'Big Baby News'?

No, they probably aren’t! Despite some baby shower looking photographs on Snapchat, Khloe Kardashian debunked rumors of a pregnancy herself earlier this month. In a Sirius XM interview, Kardashian said she almost wished she was pregnant, but the baby shower was not hers. She did add “If I have another [kid], what a blessing, but if not, I’m fine.” Perhaps there will be a sibling for True Thompson, but not anytime soon.