Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Have 'Big Baby News'?

Reports of Khloé Kardashian having a second child with Tristan Thompson have been greatly exaggerated. One tabloid is reporting this week that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is pregnant, but Gossip Cop can shed some more light on the claim.
Fresh off bogusly reporting Kardashian and Thompson’ engagement not once, but twice, Life & Styleis at it again with reports that another Kardashian is on the way. In a so-called “[exclusive] reveal,” the publication claims that “not only are the live-in exes back together, they’re expecting their second child together!”
No, they probably aren’t! Despite some baby shower looking photographs on Snapchat, Khloe Kardashian debunked rumors of a pregnancy herself earlier this month. In a Sirius XM interview, Kardashian said she almost wished she was pregnant, but the baby shower was not hers. She did add “If I have another [kid], what a blessing, but if not, I’m fine.” Perhaps there will be a sibling for True Thompson, but not anytime soon.
The tabloid has no evidence to back up its made-up story beyond a single anonymous “insider” who, since Kardashian denies the story, is either wrong or fictional. “She’s been talking about wanting another baby with Tristan for months,” the insider says, directly contradicting the lack of rush Kardashian displayed in her interview. Additionally, a rep for the star denies Khloé’s pregnant.”
Backlash from whom? Kardashian and Thompson have had a child before, so it’s not like having a second one would trigger a whole scandal. The Kardashain family is notoriously close and tight-knit, so she would no doubt have her sister's support. If a rep for Kardashian denies this story, then the tabloid really should have listened.
This is the same tabloid that recently claimed Kendall Jenner was cutting off ties with the family. A rep for Jenner denied that story as well. Additional nonsense can be found in yet another Life & Style story about Khloé and Kim Kardashian feuding because Kim got dinner with Thompson. Thompson and Khloé are on great terms, but not even they are on as great terms as Khloé and Kim.
The Kardashian family is clearly very strong, despite the tabloids best efforts to rip it apart. If any “big baby news” does come, it will come from the family directly and not in an "exclusive" tabloid report. While Kardashian is open to more children, there’s little evidence that she is presently expecting.
Gossip Cop can’t say for sure, but this is most likely false, given the evidence.