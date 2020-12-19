Who Is Kevin Selleck? All About Tom Selleck’s Son

For someone who has been in the business for decades, Selleck has naturally piqued the curiosity of adoring fans. Many wonder about his personal life. But the truth is that Selleck has been a serial monogamist for over 50 years. He was married to his first wife for over a decade and has been with his second wife since 1987. He's also a father of two, and one child, in particular, might be familiar to music fans and Gen Xers. Here's the scoop on Tom Selleck's son, Kevin Selleck.