Who Is Kevin Selleck? All About Tom Selleck’s Son

Tom Selleck is currently known for his starring role in the CBS drama Blue Bloods, but the actor has been a certified star since the 1970s. The 75-year-old established himself as a Hollywood heavyweight with his roles in Magnum, P.I., Three Men and a Baby, Mr. Baseball, and In & Out.
For someone who has been in the business for decades, Selleck has naturally piqued the curiosity of adoring fans. Many wonder about his personal life. But the truth is that Selleck has been a serial monogamist for over 50 years. He was married to his first wife for over a decade and has been with his second wife since 1987. He's also a father of two, and one child, in particular, might be familiar to music fans and Gen Xers. Here's the scoop on Tom Selleck's son, Kevin Selleck.
Kevin Selleck was born Kevin S. Shepherd in 1966. He is the son of model Jacqueline Ray—Tom's first wife—from a previous relationship. Tom married Ray in 1971 and subsequently adopted Kevin. He has a step-sister, Hannah Margaret Selleck, who is Tom's daughter from his second marriage to British actress Jillie Mack. Little is known about the relationship between the siblings.
Kevin was raised in Los Angeles and attended the University of Southern California, his father's alma mater. It was there that he excelled as a 1990 All-American volleyball player. Selleck, an avid and accomplished player of the sport himself, could be seen supporting his son at matches. At the time, Kevin told the school's paper, the Daily Trojan, that "[Selleck] tries to get to as many matches as he can."
Unfortunately, Kevin reportedly suffered from injuries that ended his time on the court.
In the early 90s, Kevin was recruited to be the drummer of the alternative rock band Tonic. Their 1996 debut album, Lemon Parade, had modest success. It was certified Platinum and one hit single, "If You Could Only See," reached number eleven on the Billboard Airplay Hot 100.
But Kevin walked away at the height of Tonic's success. In a 2002 interview, the band's co-founder Emerson Hart explained, "We started out as a four-piece and then our original drummer left the band for family and personal reasons. Since then, we decided that it's easier for us tun as a unit as three."
With the help of his father, Kevin dabbled in acting starting at a very early age. In 1987, he made an appearance as the actor's grandson on an episode of Magnum, P.I. He reportedly also had a small appearance in Scream 2, although IMDb credits show that his main contribution to the film was a soundtrack single, "Eyes of Sand," that he wrote with Tonic.
Little is known about Kevin Selleck's life and career today, as he keeps a pretty low profile and is not active on social media. He is married to Annabelle Selleck, who owns Good Pet Food Kitchen, a dog food company based in Australia. The couple has six children.