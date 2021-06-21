Kevin Hart Is JACKED, But His Trainer Isn’t Happy With Latest Instagram Pic

Kevin Hart may have risen to fame joking about his stature as a short man, but the comedian has proven that even small men can get absolutely shredded. In the years since his terrifying car crash that left family, friends, and fans worried for his recovery, Hart has gone above and beyond to regain what he had before the accident and then some. Now he’s showing off how far he’s come for his latest role, but the trainer behind his transformation was apparently angry that the star showed off the goods a little too early.

Kevin Hart Is A Total Stud In Latest Insta Snap

Kevin Hart’s transformation into a true action flick hero is nearing its completion. As the upcoming film adaptation of the popular video game series Borderlands nears its end, Hart is clearly feeling proud of everything he and the cast and crew have accomplished together. The star shared a shirtless photo of himself to Instagram, looking every inch an action hero.

He only wore a heavy-duty pair of green pants and dusty boots, which fully showed off all of Hart’s impressive torso muscles. In the caption, Hart humbly gave credit to the many people whose work on the film was invaluable. “I am so blown away by the work that was done here in Budapest….from top to bottom….our cast & crew & production team & studio were all A 1 on this project. This movie is going to be super special & unexpected,” the Ride Along actor wrote.

Though Hart has certainly dipped his toe into the world of action films in the past, he’s mostly played sidekick roles to other action giants, like his good pal Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. This time around, Hart finally has the chance to flex his own action hero muscles, and he’s been preparing for this moment for a very long time.

Hart’s Completed His Transformation Into An Action Hero

“Stepping into the world of real action has been everything that I thought it would be plus so much more,” Hart continued, adding that he was grateful to all who helped prepare him for the role, including his Navy Seal friends, his weapon, and hand-to-hand combat trainers among many others.

He also gave a shout-out to his trainer Ron “Boss” Everline, writing, “we did the damn thing man,” but it doesn’t appear like his trainer returned the sentiment. Everline commented on the photo, “We aren’t done yet and you weren’t supposed to post a picture [expletive].” To prove he was just joking, however, Everline also commented, “Always [proud] of the work and the commitment. Never Settle. Only way is up!” Unsurprisingly, Hart clearly prefers to surround himself with equally hilarious people.

