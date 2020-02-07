How Kevin Hart Handles Scandal Differently Than Most Of Hollywood

By Brianna Morton |

Kevin Hart is no stranger to scandal. Between 2017 and 2018, the comedian found himself embroiled in two huge controversies that might have buried anyone else, but not Hart. His unique approach to handling scandal is likely the reason the star’s fame hasn’t diminished.

Kevin Hart’s Big Scandals

In 2017, Hart shocked the world by posting a video to his Instagram page admitting to cheating on his then-pregnant wife, Eniko Parrish. In the video, Hart revealed that he was being blackmailed by this information and, instead of giving into the blackmailer’s demands, had decided to come clean and work with law enforcement to fight back.

A few months later, in 2018, Hart announced that he’d been chosen to host the Oscars, a dream gig of his. Unfortunately for the Jumanji star, old tweets of Hart’s, in which the comedian made homophobic jokes, were uncovered. Hart was asked to apologize for the old remarks in order to retain the hosting gig, but he declined. Hart has since acknowledged that he did make a mistake.

What Kevin Hart Learned

Hart opened up about all that he’d learned from his various scandals throughout the years in an interview with Men’s Health. “I’m a firm believer in laying in the bed that you made,” Hart told the outlet. “If there’s something that you did, then you did it. You know, there’s no wiggle room around it. You can address it, and then you can move on.” Hart’s head-on approach to addressing his faults is admirable, and the Night School actor hopes others can learn from it as well.

“People attach failure or an ending to a problem,” Hart explained. “Well, problems are made to be solved. Maybe if people see how I’ve gone through some of my hardships, they’ll find some motivation or inspiration.”

Because of the various scandals involving Hart, he has become a favorite target of tabloids. Star reported in 2019 that Hart and his wife were heading for a split because of a lawsuit from the woman he’d cheated with. An alleged insider told the magazine Hart was willing to give his wife “a new car, jewelry, anything,” if she’d forgive him. According to the so-called “insider,” however, Eniko was still reconsidering her decision to stay in the marriage. Gossip Cop reached out to Hart’s rep for answers, and they informed us the claims in the article were “100 percent false.”

Months earlier, that same publication pushed the false rumor that Portia de Rossi was divorcing Ellen DeGeneres for defending Hart. A suspicious source told the outlet that de Rossi had been unhappy in her marriage for a while and the situation with Hart pushed her over the edge. Gossip Cop checked in with a source close to the couple who assured us the claims were untrue.