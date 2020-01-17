Did Kevin Hart Cause Problems In Ellen DeGeneres And Portia De Rossi’s Marriage?

Truth rating: 0

Ellen DeGeneres’ defense of Kevin Hart a year ago didn’t cause problems in her marriage to Portia de Rossi, despite a claim by a tabloid. Gossip Cop debunked the story last year. 365 days later, the couple is still very much together.

Around this time last year, Hart was caught up in a controversy surrounding old homophobic tweets that resulted in the comedian stepping down as the host of the Oscars. In the days that followed, the Jumanji star appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where the TV host pleaded with her audience and the public to forgive Hart for his past transgressions. Her defense of the comedian drew some ire from the LGBTQ community and Star took the opportunity to invent a bogus story alleging de Rossi was so upset, she was “drawing up papers” for divorce from her wife of 11 years.

In the phony report claiming de Rossi was divorcing DeGeneres over her defending Hart, the tabloid quoted a so-called “confidante” as saying, “Portia is disgusted by the way Ellen defended Kevin on her show… Ellen sat there on TV and listened to him moan and groan and encouraged him to rethink hosting the Academy Awards, saying she’d vouch for him.” But it was a supposed called to the Academy that DeGeneres made on Hart’s behalf that sent the Arrested Development star into a rage. The dubious source said de Rossi “has been frustrated in this marriage for a long time,” and DeGeneres’ defense of Hart was the final straw.

The tabloid’s “reporting” looks completely foolish a year later. The couple was never splitting, and de Rossi was never preparing to divorce her wife. Gossip Cop debunked the phony allegation with evidence from de Rossi’s own Instagram account, where she had posted a photo of the couple holding hands on horseback. We also checked with a source close to the couple, who confirmed the article was nonsense. A year later, there is more evidence that the spouses are just as happy as ever.

One needs to look no further than de Rossi’s social media as of late. Just five days ago, de Rossi posted a photo of the couple with DeGeneres embracing de Rossi at what looks like a dinner party. In October, at an event for DeGeneres’ charity, the Ellen Fund, de Rossi posted a picture of the two of them with the caption, “she always makes me see the fun in things I would generally take seriously…she always makes me laugh.” De Rossi also supported her wife at the Golden Globes less than two weeks go.

The truth is, Star was all over the place with its unreliable reporting on the couple last year. Less than a month after this story, the tabloid ran a bogus report contending it was DeGeneres – not de Rossi – who was “plotting her escape” from the marriage. That wasn’t true either, as Gossip Cop pointed out. In August, the outlet ran a piece hedging its previously bogus claims by purporting DeGeneres and de Rossi had taken a trip to Amsterdam to “save their marriage.” Gossip Cop cleared up that matter too, as the marriage was never in trouble to begin with.