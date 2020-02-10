By Hugh Scott |

Kevin Hart is serious about his physical therapy after his near-fatal car wreck last September. In a recent article, he opened up about the struggles and the triumphs he’s dealt with. One of his biggest accomplishments, in his eyes, was something the rest of us take for granted.

The Accident That Almost Killed Him

When Kevin Hart’s Plymouth Barracuda spun off the road and into a ditch, the comedian suffered a very serious back injury and by many accounts was lucky he wasn’t paralyzed. After surgery, he realized exactly how serious it was. He told Ellen DeGeneres on her show, “You don’t realize that your back is connected to everything. So coming out of back surgery, everything changed.” He knew he had a long road of PT and rehab ahead of him.

For anyone whose been in a similar situation as Hart, they know it’s sometimes the little things that mean the most. It’s no different for the Jumanji star. He recently told Men’s Health there were two moments like that. “I couldn’t wipe my [behind],” the actor admitted. But it was something else that made him the proudest, “You’d think that wiping my own [behind] should be the biggest victory, but putting on my socks was a bigger deal,” adding, “I felt so hopeless not being able to do something that once was so easy.”

Kevin Hart is proud of his socks

It was an accomplishment that took a long while to get to. One that Hart practiced and worked on for days and weeks. Every morning, Hart would quietly go into his closet and attempted on of the most basic tasks in life. Finally, one day, he got it. Hart proclaimed, “One morning I got to walk out and declare, ‘I put my socks on!’ Goddamn, that was a big day!” It became a huge turning point for Hart.

Today, Hart continues to rehab and workout hard. Encouraged by the small successes like putting on his socks, he’s inspired to push harder and not take anything for granted. His doctors and trainers have to keep him in check. “The hardest part is slowing down and being patient,” Hart says. Just like his career, he goes 100 percent in every situation. As for that career, as you might expect, he’s already got multiple projects in the works. The comedian’s working on a new show for the upcoming streaming service Quibi and has another seven projects in various stages of production according to IMDb.