Despite years of rallying cries to #FreeBritney, Britney Spears remained largely silent about her controversial conservatorship until last week, when she provided explosive testimony about the alleged abuse she’s endured since 2008.

Now, Spears’ friends and family are also going on the record to support the pop star. Her sister Jamie Lynn and brother Bryan have both expressed concern for their sibling’s well-being; meanwhile, her mother Lynne is reportedly concerned about Spears’ father Jamie being appointed the sole conservator of her daughter’s estate.

So where does her ex-husband stand? Although Spears and Kevin Federline divorced in 2007, they are forever bound by their two sons Sean and Jayden. K-Fed currently has 70 percent custody of the boys, but if the singer ever regains freedom, the arrangement may change. Find out what Kevin Federline is doing now, as well as his take on the current drama surrounding his ex-wife.

Kevin Federline Is Britney Spears’ Ex-Husband

(Matthew Simmons / Getty Images)

Who could forget Spears’ second marriage at the height of her career? From 2004 to 2006, she was married to dancer Kevin Federline, aka K-Fed. The relationship was controversial for so many reasons, from the speed at which they got hitched (Spears dated him for all of three months) to the fact that Federline’s ex-wife Shar Jackson was pregnant with their second child when Spears said “I do.”

But the couple didn’t shy away from coverage of their whirlwind romance—in fact, they chronicled their adventures in the reality series Britney and Kevin: Chaotic. (Spears told the Telegraph in 2013 that the show was “probably the worst thing I’ve done in my career.”)

In September 2005, four days before their first anniversary, Spears gave birth to the couple’s first child, son Sean Preston. Less than a year later, the couple welcomed another boy, Jayden James, into the world.

But by November 2006—only a couple of months after her second son’s arrival—Spears filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. The two quickly agreed on a settlement, as well as custody arrangements for the children. However, things didn’t go as smoothly as they looked on paper. Thus marked the beginning of a dark period for Spears.

According to the documentary Framing Britney Spears, the performer had her infamous head-shaving meltdown after Federline refused to give her access to the kids. Shortly after, when Spears had custody of her sons but refused to hand them off on time, she was put on a 5150 involuntary psychiatric hold at a Los Angeles hospital. It was at this point that her father Jamie was designated her conservator.

Thirteen years later, Spears’ personal decisions and finances remain at his mercy.

What Is Kevin Federline Doing Now?

Following his split from the world’s biggest pop star, Federline made various attempts to stay in the spotlight. He tried acting in commercials (Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company) and TV shows (One Tree Hill, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation), DJed at casino nightclubs, and even took another shot at a rap career. Check out the music video for his 2016 single “Hollywood”:

Federline even gave a shot at professional wrestling, appearing alongside John Cena on WWE’s Monday Night Raw. When that didn’t pan out, he joined the 2010 cast of VH1’s Celebrity Fit Club.

But why work when he can be a full-time dad? In 2018, Federline revealed that he earned $3,000 per month and received $20,000 in monthly child support payments from Spears. He requested a higher figure and his ex-wife agreed to pay him “thousands more.”

Federline Is Now Married To Victoria Prince

Federline also provided Sean and Jayden with step-siblings. In 2013, he married his rec league bowling buddy Victoria Prince in Las Vegas.

(David Hardenberg / Getty Images)

The couple has two daughters: Jordan Kay, born two years before the nuptials, and Peyton Marie, who entered the world in 2014.

For a short time, everyone seemed to be on board with the blended family arrangement. People reported in 2011 that Federline and Prince sometimes attended events with Spears and her ex-boyfriend Jason Trawick for the sake of the kids.

Including his kids with ex-wife Shar Jackson (daughter Kori Madison and son Kaleb Michael), K-Fed now has a total of six kids. And his ex-wife’s struggles aside, he seems happier than ever.

“It’s been a long, long journey, but I think where both of us are now, we both have somebody else we’re happy [with],” he said in 2015. “Everything just works.”

How Federline Feels About Britney Spears’ Conservatorship

(Tinseltown / Shutterstock.com)

To date, Federline has only weighed in on the #FreeBritney drama via his divorce attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan. For starters, he denies reports that he used the kids as pawns in the aftermath of his divorce.

“[Kevin] certainly respects Britney and only hopes the best for her because when the best for her is achieved, it’s the best for their kids,” the lawyer told People at the end of June. “The kids love their mother and he wants there to be a healthy and strong relationship.”

Kaplan also included his own opinion of Spears’ ongoing saga, “Britney has not been served well by the conservatorship and it’s not consistent with what she wants. I think that she should be able to challenge that. And if it’s what’s best for her, Kevin supports it.”

The same day, he made additional remarks to Page Six. He referenced Spears’ remarks about being forced to take lithium; he said the revelation could be a concern for his client and may request an evaluation if the conservatorship were to end.

“I’m sure that Kevin would at least want to know what the conditions were that gave rise to her being prescribed that, and Kevin would probably have to engender some dialogue along those lines at some point in time…” Kaplan said.

“Kevin really has no inside information about what goes on inside of the conservatorship,” he added, “but obviously if Britney is in a healthy and good and strong place, that’s great. He wants her to be happy and healthy.”

Federline has no plans to involve himself in the legal proceedings related to Spear’s conservatorship. Since the former couple hasn’t been in close contact in recent years, he doesn’t believe he can make a case for or against Spears’ current situation.