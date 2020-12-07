Kevin Costner Quitting 'Yellowstone'?

Lots Of Bogus Cancellations And Retirements

We busted Star for saying Law And Order: Organized Crime was in danger of cancellation after losing a showrunner. We pointed out that the show was still renewed for a third season, and likely has multiple other showrunners. In this story, Costner was leaving Yellowstone to spend more time with his family, which is exactly like a recent story about Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom choosing family over Hollywood. That was a bait and switch story suggesting the two could move a bit further out in Montecito, but there’s no doubt they will continue to orbit Hollywood.