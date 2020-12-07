Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Reportedly 'Shocked' Queen By Moving Out Of Frogmore Cottage Royals Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Reportedly 'Shocked' Queen By Moving Out Of Frogmore Cottage
Entertainment

Kevin Costner Quitting 'Yellowstone'?

Screenshot of Kevin Costner as John Dutton on 'Yellowstone'
(Paramount Television)

Academy Award winner Kevin Costner has played the lead character on Yellowstone for three seasons now. One tabloid reports that he is abruptly quitting the show. Gossip Cop investigates.

Prefers Utah To Montana

According to Star, Costner is going to use a cliffhanger ending from the end of Yellowstone’s third season “as a way off the show.” The Bodyguard star “isn’t happy that production for Season 4 has moved from Utah to Montana, hundreds of miles further from his Colorado home.” What used to be “a pretty quick flight” away has now turned into “an all-day job.”

This distance is a significant problem for Costner because he’s currently on his second marriage and raising kids. A friend tells the tabloid that he doesn’t want to put his “career above all else” anymore. The article concludes by saying while Costner “loves acting in Yellowstone… he feels he needs to walk away to be the husband and father he should be."

Costner Isn’t Quitting The Show

This tabloid took the news that the shooting was going to Montana and spun quite the yarn. Whether Costner is traveling to Utah or Montana, he’s still going to need to go on an airplane and it’s still going to be an all-day shoot. Costner posted about Montana on his Instagram using the #Yellowstone, so he’s on board with the change.

This story is completely bogus. Yellowstone is currently filming its fourth season, and Costner is still a part of the show. He is the show’s main star as well as an executive producer, so of course, it wouldn’t get renewed unless he was involved. A spokesperson for Costner went on the record with Gossip Cop to say this story is not true and added that Costner is “very proud of Yellowstone.”

Lots Of Bogus Cancellations And Retirements

We busted Star for saying Law And Order: Organized Crime was in danger of cancellation after losing a showrunner. We pointed out that the show was still renewed for a third season, and likely has multiple other showrunners. In this story, Costner was leaving Yellowstone to spend more time with his family, which is exactly like a recent story about Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom choosing family over Hollywood. That was a bait and switch story suggesting the two could move a bit further out in Montecito, but there’s no doubt they will continue to orbit Hollywood.

This tabloid also said Jennifer Aniston may quit Hollywood in favor of doing interior design in Montana. A rep for Aniston dismissed this report because, well, Aniston is not leaving acting behind any time soon. Whenever you see a Star story about a cancellation or shocking retirement, it’s best to not take it too seriously.

Our Verdict

Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.

